Home » Fear for Longo Borghini, in hospital after a fall – Cycling
News

Fear for Longo Borghini, in hospital after a fall – Cycling

by admin
Fear for Longo Borghini, in hospital after a fall – Cycling

Fractures excluded for Elisa Longo Borghini, who fell disastrously downhill today in the finale of the 5th stage of the women’s Giro d’Italia. Her team, Lidl-Trek, made it known. “We can confirm that Elisa Longo Borghini left the hospital in Ciriè, where she underwent an X-ray of her pelvis and right shoulder, which ruled out the presence of fractures. She also underwent a brain scan, as she hit her head during the accident (although without damage to the helmet), which resulted negative for any injuries – reads the note published on the social channels – Elisa also underwent a neurological examination, which ruled out further consequences. In the end she suffered bruises and abrasions to the right side of the body. Given the concussion protocol required in these cases, Longo Borghini will remain under observation by the team doctor for the next few hours. Therefore, any decision on his presence at the start of the sixth stage of the Giro Donne will be made tomorrow morning.” .

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  The mosaics on the Lungomare Kechler in Lignano Pineta will be cataloged: they are cultural heritage of the region

You may also like

Appeal lodged against the acquittals of Rigopiano –...

The number of cases of tick-borne encephalitis is...

The Costly Consequences: Over $400 Billion Lost in...

Spain decrees the end of the emergency due...

With the bike against a car, 17-year-old South...

Return to normality in France

Presumed policyholders involved in three homicides in Quibdó

Portovesme, black smoke at Mimit, Glencore wants to...

NATO extends mandate of Secretary General Stoltenberg until...

The UN declares the start of El Niño...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy