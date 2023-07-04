Fear for Longo Borghini, in hospital after a fall – Cycling

Fractures excluded for Elisa Longo Borghini, who fell disastrously downhill today in the finale of the 5th stage of the women’s Giro d’Italia. Her team, Lidl-Trek, made it known. “We can confirm that Elisa Longo Borghini left the hospital in Ciriè, where she underwent an X-ray of her pelvis and right shoulder, which ruled out the presence of fractures. She also underwent a brain scan, as she hit her head during the accident (although without damage to the helmet), which resulted negative for any injuries – reads the note published on the social channels – Elisa also underwent a neurological examination, which ruled out further consequences. In the end she suffered bruises and abrasions to the right side of the body. Given the concussion protocol required in these cases, Longo Borghini will remain under observation by the team doctor for the next few hours. Therefore, any decision on his presence at the start of the sixth stage of the Giro Donne will be made tomorrow morning.” .

