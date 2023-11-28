United States: two Colombian women were murdered in their apartment in Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Police Department is seeking information from the community after the tragic murders of Alejandra Molina, 30, and her daughter in their home in Tampa, Florida.

Molina and her daughter were found murdered in their apartment on the morning of November 26. Molina was pronounced dead at the scene, while her daughter was taken to the hospital, where her death was confirmed.

According to Daniel Molina, Alejandra’s cousin, she had recently had an argument with her ex-partner before the feminicide occurred. Her daughter came to see what was happening and was also tragically murdered. The suspect, Jean-Pierre Ojeda, is being sought by authorities in connection with the femicides.

The police have asked the community to report any information about Ojeda to the line 813-231-6130, make anonymous reports to 800-873-TIPS (8477), or through TIP411.

Molina’s cousin stated that she had come to the United States in search of a better life for her daughters. Relatives of the Colombian women have traveled from Colombia to continue searching for answers and help find the culprit. Zara Evans, a neighbor of the Colombian family, urged the community to pray for Molina and her relatives for peace.

“She wanted to give her two daughters a future, she already had a job and was doing well. Now there is only one of the two left, with her father, with whom she was at the time of the murder,” Evans concluded.

The tragic deaths of Alejandra Molina and her daughter have deeply affected the community in Tampa and beyond. The authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they continue their investigation into the chilling murders.