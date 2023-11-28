Home » MCM: “Venezuelans will not accept that others negotiate our freedom”
World

MCM: “Venezuelans will not accept that others negotiate our freedom”

by admin
MCM: “Venezuelans will not accept that others negotiate our freedom”

María Corina Machado, the presidential candidate of the democratic opposition, delivered a powerful message on Monday, emphasizing that Venezuelans will not settle for anything less than full freedom. Speaking at the 2024 Presidential Forum: Unity and Vote, she stated that the people of Venezuela will not allow anyone else to negotiate their freedom or well-being.

Machado highlighted the need for political parties to prioritize the will of the citizens and harness the momentum of the massive October 22 protest as an unstoppable citizen movement. She emphasized that the political leadership must not underestimate the power of the people and should trust in their ability to bring about change.

During the meeting, Machado expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to address leaders of Primero Justicia, acknowledging that the opportunity would have seemed impossible just a few months ago. She also spoke about the strength and resilience of the Venezuelan society, despite the obstacles and challenges they have faced.

Machado concluded by expressing hope for a better future, stating that the people of Venezuela have become stronger and better through their experiences. She urged the citizens to continue fighting for their freedom and emphasized the need for unity and perseverance in the face of adversity.

See also  Established measures to control African swine fever | Info

You may also like

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

“The Game”: Full disagreement in the “Game” basement

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

German officers intercepted, Berlin’s Defense Minister: “Putin wants...

“Overcompensate”, adelanto de Twenty One Pilots

Haiti, in a state of emergency and curfew...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Martine Lunde was voted out:

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy