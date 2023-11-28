MCM: “Venezuelans will not accept that others negotiate our freedom”

María Corina Machado, the presidential candidate of the democratic opposition, delivered a powerful message on Monday, emphasizing that Venezuelans will not settle for anything less than full freedom. Speaking at the 2024 Presidential Forum: Unity and Vote, she stated that the people of Venezuela will not allow anyone else to negotiate their freedom or well-being.

Machado highlighted the need for political parties to prioritize the will of the citizens and harness the momentum of the massive October 22 protest as an unstoppable citizen movement. She emphasized that the political leadership must not underestimate the power of the people and should trust in their ability to bring about change.

During the meeting, Machado expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to address leaders of Primero Justicia, acknowledging that the opportunity would have seemed impossible just a few months ago. She also spoke about the strength and resilience of the Venezuelan society, despite the obstacles and challenges they have faced.

Machado concluded by expressing hope for a better future, stating that the people of Venezuela have become stronger and better through their experiences. She urged the citizens to continue fighting for their freedom and emphasized the need for unity and perseverance in the face of adversity.

