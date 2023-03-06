Pemra, the supervisory body of electronic media in Pakistan, has imposed a complete ban on broadcasting the speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman on talking against state institutions.

PEMRA has issued instructions to all satellite channels on Sunday not to telecast Imran Khan’s speeches whether live or recorded.

In this regard, the notice issued by Pemra has said that Imran Khan has been banned from speaking against state institutions.

PEMRA has banned the live broadcast of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches before, but this time PEMRA has also banned the recorded speeches.

Apart from this, Pemra has also stopped the broadcast of Imran Khan’s press talks and statements. Pemra has also given references to certain speeches, statements and press talks of Imran Khan in its notice.

Earlier, the Islamabad Police said that the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf made a false statement and said that Imran Khan was not present at his residence.

In a statement on Twitter on Sunday, the Islamabad Police said that ‘action will be taken against Shibli Faraz for making false statements in the way of legal proceedings.’

According to Islamabad Police, ‘PTI leaders said that Imran Khan is not present at the residence.’

The statement added that ‘PTI leaders have assured that they will follow the law, so we hope that they will appear before the court.’

1/2 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 5, 2023

Earlier, Islamabad Police had said that a team of its team is there to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan from his residence Zaman Park in Lahore.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Zafar Iqbal issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan for non-appearance in the Tosha Khana case.

Islamabad Police confirmed on Twitter that their police team is in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan.

According to the court orders, a team of Islamabad Police has reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. All operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police. Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders.

1/2 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 5, 2023

Islamabad Police further wrote that ‘Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. The law is equal for all.’

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Fawad Chaudhry says that the Islamabad High Court has already given protective bail which is valid till March 9.

Speaking to journalists from Zaman Park in Lahore on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry said that ‘If Islamabad or Lahore police try to arrest, it will be contempt of court.’

He said that ‘they want to arrest Imran Khan so that the problem of law and order arises in the country.’

Addressing the workers outside Zaman Park, Imran Khan’s residence, Fawad Chaudhry said, “You should not take the law into your hands and maintain law and order.”

Earlier, the Information Minister of the caretaker government in Punjab, Aamir Mir, told Independent Urdu that the Islamabad police had come to Lahore with a warrant and the local police would assist them.

He said that Imran Khan should hand himself over to the police for rule of law and not allow any kind of unrest to arise.

Former federal minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry warned in a tweet that any attempt to arrest Imran Khan would worsen the situation after Islamabad police came to Lahore.

Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park.

SP City Tahir Hussain, head of the Islamabad team in Lahore, said that he had met with Fawad Chaudhry, but during his conversation PTI workers surrounded him, due to which he could not complete the conversation. .

He said that he has only given notice to Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside Zaman Park, Fawad Chaudhry said that the purpose of the arrival of the Islamabad police team was to execute the warrant related to the appearance in the Tosha Khana case.

Imran Khan is currently facing 74 cases, it is not humanly possible to appear before the court in all of them.

He said that if they go beyond the limit in their efforts to arrest Imran Khan, they will call for protests in the whole of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that there is no mention of arrest in the warrant. “We will consult with our legal team (today afternoon) at 2.30 pm and discuss the plan of action.”

He said that there will be a political reaction from his party but ‘there is no need to panic.’

Shah Mehmood Qureshi continued and said that Imran Khan adopted a conciliatory approach in his recent speech and he is ready to forgive.

IG Police Islamabad said in a conversation with Geo News that this is a warrant for the arrest of Imran Khan and his arrest should not be obstructed.

He further said that obstructing the legal process is against the law.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah while talking to the media during an event in Faisalabad said that Islamabad Police has reached Zaman Park to fulfill court orders.

He said, ‘This arrest could have happened three days ago.’