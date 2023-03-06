Home Sports reaction foul and red after 40 seconds- Corriere TV
The Juventus forward was sent off during Roma-Juventus for a reaction foul on Mancini

A few seconds on the field for Moise Kean in Rome-Juventus. The Juventus striker, who came on in the 89th minute to replace Cuadrado, was sent off almost immediately for a reaction foul on Mancini.

A very obvious reaction foul which did not escape the attention of the race director. The expulsion was inevitable: a sort of negative record, under the astonished gaze of Allegri.

And now Kean rischia even two days of disqualification for the reaction foul after having touched only one ball.

March 6, 2023 – Updated March 6, 2023, 12:16 am

