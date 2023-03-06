The Juventus forward was sent off during Roma-Juventus for a reaction foul on Mancini

A few seconds on the field for Moise Kean in Rome-Juventus. The Juventus striker, who came on in the 89th minute to replace Cuadrado, was sent off almost immediately for a reaction foul on Mancini.

A very obvious reaction foul which did not escape the attention of the race director. The expulsion was inevitable: a sort of negative record, under the astonished gaze of Allegri.

And now Kean rischia even two days of disqualification for the reaction foul after having touched only one ball.