Fear of landslides in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad:It has been raining intermittently for the past three days in Azad Kashmir. The ongoing monsoon in the country has started to show its color in Muzaffarabad at this time. Muzaffarabad is also experiencing intermittent rain and due to this there is a risk of landslides at many places.

. In Azad Kashmir Bagh, Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Rawalkot, Haveli and Palindri, the rain continues intermittently. The water level in the rivers and canals in the upper and lower areas has increased.

In the rain, the concerned authorities instructed the citizens to be careful. Tourists are prohibited from coming to this side and concerned departments have been alerted to deal with the risk of landslides so that any kind of difficulty can be dealt with in emergency situations and damage can be avoided.

