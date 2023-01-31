Little by little, the protagonists of the sport are returning to their competitive activities in 2023 and in this case the protagonists stood out in the first and second valid rounds of the BMX National Cup, where the best exponents of the discipline in the country were present.
In what has to do with the representatives of Risaralda, they managed to occupy the podium by winning a total of two gold medals, where Sharick Salguero shines with his own light in the 12-year-old Ladies category.
For his part in the Championship category, Santiago Londoño was the only representative and is shaping up to reach the National Games.
podiums
Sharick Salguero (12 years Ladies)
Gold in Valid I
Gold in the II Valid
participating athletes
CHALLENGER
Sharick Salguero
Jerome Acevedo
Andres Ardila
Mark Salguero
Sergio Lopez
Mathias Cespedes
santiago giraldo
CHAMPIONSHIP
Santiago Londono