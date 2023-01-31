Home News Featured in the BMX National Cup
Little by little, the protagonists of the sport are returning to their competitive activities in 2023 and in this case the protagonists stood out in the first and second valid rounds of the BMX National Cup, where the best exponents of the discipline in the country were present.

In what has to do with the representatives of Risaralda, they managed to occupy the podium by winning a total of two gold medals, where Sharick Salguero shines with his own light in the 12-year-old Ladies category.

For his part in the Championship category, Santiago Londoño was the only representative and is shaping up to reach the National Games.

podiums

Sharick Salguero (12 years Ladies)

Gold in Valid I

Gold in the II Valid

participating athletes

CHALLENGER

Sharick Salguero

Jerome Acevedo

Andres Ardila

Mark Salguero

Sergio Lopez

Mathias Cespedes

santiago giraldo

CHAMPIONSHIP

Santiago Londono

