Ariel Palacios Calderón, governor of Chocó, issued decree 274 of December 14, 2023, calling for local elections on February 25, 2024 in the newly created municipality of Nuevo Belén de Bajirá for mayor and councilors.

Ordinance 180 of June 27, 2023 created the municipality. The confirmatory referendum was held on November 26, 2023.

The National Registry of Civil Status will be in charge of electoral organization and logistics.

