Home » Federal President Steinmeier visits two companies in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news
News

Federal President Steinmeier visits two companies in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Federal President Steinmeier visits two companies in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news

During his visit to a steelworks in Duisburg and a hydrogen plant in Oberhausen on Tuesday, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized that Germany must prove that climate-friendly steel production is possible: “We know that these are processes that take place worldwide and we cannot avoid trying, in steelmaking as well CO2 savings in the fight against climate change.”

Climate-neutral hydrogen for green steel

At Germany’s largest steel manufacturer Thyssenkrupp in Duisburg, the Federal President found out about a planned steel production plant that is scheduled to go into operation from the end of 2026.

Federal President Steinmeier stands in a group of people and talks. All wear a white helmet.

Federal President Steinmeier visits the Duisburg steelworks

The so-called direct reduction plant, which costs more than two billion euros, is later to be operated with hydrogen produced in a climate-neutral manner and thus enable green steel. In the plant, this hydrogen can replace the coal and coke used in classic blast furnaces.

Steinmeier was also shown a classic blast furnace and a rolling mill.

See also  More thefts, there is fear in via di Toppo: "We feel we are under attack"

You may also like

A solution that isn’t

No more rubble on the street

[China Observation]Behind the popularity of “Zibo BBQ” |...

What Cancer Patients Should Eat | PZ –...

D1 Lonato/J24 : ASCK s’offre Sara FC en...

Atlético Nacional draws against Olimpia in an intense...

Lions meet from May 3 to 7 in...

To prison subjects who would have tried to...

Texas gunman suspect arrested

5/3 futures market scan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy