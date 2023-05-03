Federal President Steinmeier visits two companies in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news

During his visit to a steelworks in Duisburg and a hydrogen plant in Oberhausen on Tuesday, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized that Germany must prove that climate-friendly steel production is possible: “We know that these are processes that take place worldwide and we cannot avoid trying, in steelmaking as well CO2 savings in the fight against climate change.”

Climate-neutral hydrogen for green steel

At Germany’s largest steel manufacturer Thyssenkrupp in Duisburg, the Federal President found out about a planned steel production plant that is scheduled to go into operation from the end of 2026.

Federal President Steinmeier visits the Duisburg steelworks

The so-called direct reduction plant, which costs more than two billion euros, is later to be operated with hydrogen produced in a climate-neutral manner and thus enable green steel. In the plant, this hydrogen can replace the coal and coke used in classic blast furnaces.

Steinmeier was also shown a classic blast furnace and a rolling mill.