Tennis: Alcaraz handles Zverev in Madrid

Defending champion Alcaraz acted almost flawlessly in the match against Zverev. The number two US Open winner converted his third match point after 1:22 hours. “The result is not normal for me,” said the 19-year-old, “but I played great and felt very good. This match gives me a lot of self-confidence.”

In the quarterfinals, the Spaniard now meets Karen Khachanov. The Russian surprisingly won 7:6 (10/8) 6:4 against his compatriot Andrej Rublev, who was seeded number five.

Surprising end for Medvedev

A surprising end came for Medvedev. The 2021 US Open winner lost to his compatriot Aslan Karazew (RUS) 7: 6 (7/1) 6: 4. The 29-year-old is in the quarterfinals of a Masters for the first time and meets the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen, who also surprisingly beat Taylor Fritz (USA/8) 3:6 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 ( 10/8) prevailed. Zhizhen had won against Jurij Rodionov in the opening round.

“You have to give 100 percent. He doesn’t give you any free points. You have to be mentally strong, so I think I’m doing well at the moment,” Karatsev said after the match. Medvedev, on the other hand, took on the crowd like he did the previous round against Alexander Shevchenko (RUS). The 27-year-old refused to continue playing until the spectators were asked to stop booing.

