Home » Tennis: Alcaraz handles Zverev in Madrid
Sports

Tennis: Alcaraz handles Zverev in Madrid

by admin
Tennis: Alcaraz handles Zverev in Madrid

Tennis

Young star Carlos Alcaraz easily reached the quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid. The 19-year-old Spaniard clearly prevailed 6: 1 6: 2 against German Alexander Zverev on Tuesday. The second in the world rankings presented himself in good form a month before the start of the French Open in Paris. On the other hand, second seeded Daniil Medvedev (RUS) was surprisingly eliminated.

02.05.2023 19.29

Online since yesterday, 7:29 p.m


(Update: yesterday, 21.06)

Defending champion Alcaraz acted almost flawlessly in the match against Zverev. The number two US Open winner converted his third match point after 1:22 hours. “The result is not normal for me,” said the 19-year-old, “but I played great and felt very good. This match gives me a lot of self-confidence.”

In the quarterfinals, the Spaniard now meets Karen Khachanov. The Russian surprisingly won 7:6 (10/8) 6:4 against his compatriot Andrej Rublev, who was seeded number five.

Alcaraz reaches quarterfinals in Madrid

At the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid, Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals on Monday. The Spaniard clearly defeated Alexander Zverev 6: 1 and 6: 2.

Surprising end for Medvedev

A surprising end came for Medvedev. The 2021 US Open winner lost to his compatriot Aslan Karazew (RUS) 7: 6 (7/1) 6: 4. The 29-year-old is in the quarterfinals of a Masters for the first time and meets the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen, who also surprisingly beat Taylor Fritz (USA/8) 3:6 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 ( 10/8) prevailed. Zhizhen had won against Jurij Rodionov in the opening round.

See also  Salernitana exempts Castori, Colantuono arrives. The change on the bench after the defeat in La Spezia

APA/AFP/Thomas Coex

Medvedev has to give up in Madrid in the round of 16

“You have to give 100 percent. He doesn’t give you any free points. You have to be mentally strong, so I think I’m doing well at the moment,” Karatsev said after the match. Medvedev, on the other hand, took on the crowd like he did the previous round against Alexander Shevchenko (RUS). The 27-year-old refused to continue playing until the spectators were asked to stop booing.

ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 8,796,536 euros, clay)

Round of 16 tableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Alexander Zverev (GER/13) 6:1 6:2
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/10) Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) 7:6 (10/8) 6:4
Daniel Altmaier (GER) Jaume Munar (ESP) 6:3 6:0
Borna Coric (CRO/17) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/29) 6:7 (5/7) 6:3 7:6 (7/5)
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Pedro Cachin (ARG) 7:6 (9/7) 6:7 (7/9) 6:3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6:3 6:1
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Taylor Fritz (USA/8) 3:6 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 (10/8)
Aslan Karazew (RUS) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) 7:6 (7/1) 6:4

You may also like

Ettore Messina: The Utah Jazz? I’m fine with...

The underdog of the last derby, Ousou, may...

Inter on Doig, Milan thinks of Elye Wahi,...

Does Napoli win if? The possible result combinations...

Basketball like football: the 2027 Men’s World Cup...

Lens wins in Toulouse and comes back in...

Lecce-Udinese: important results and crossings

Fight for a contract with the UFC, or...

InfoCert sponsor of the Italian Volleyball Federation –...

ഺӭ 16֧ڸУ۶۾–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy