Wimbledon: Alcaraz wins despite poor performance

Alcaraz showed an entertaining performance on the well-filled center court, but had to fight harder than expected due to a total of 41 unforced errors against the sometimes strong Müller, who is 84th in the ATP ranking. In the decisive moments, such as in the tie-break of the second set, the Spaniard showed his class.

“I’m getting more and more experience on grass and I’m getting better with every game,” said Alcaraz, who meets Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the third round. “Wimbledon is unlike any other tournament. I want to enjoy every single second, that’s what I did today,” said the 20-year-old Spaniard, who was in the round of 16 last year.

Alcaraz moves into the third round

As expected, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the third round of the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. The top seeded Spaniard clearly prevailed against Frenchman Alexandre Müller on Friday despite a poor performance in the end.

Meanwhile, crowd favorite Murray was eliminated. Exactly ten years to the day after his first title in the classic lawn, the 36-year-old Briton had to defeat the Greek Tsitsipas 6: 7 (3/7) 7: 6 (7/2) 6: 4 6: 7 (3/7) beaten 4:6. The Thiem conqueror converted his third match ball after 4:40 hours. The game was interrupted on Thursday evening after three sets due to the curfew in force from 11 p.m. local time.

Medvedev wins sequel

Medvedev didn’t have to linger much longer in the continuation of the game against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, which had been canceled the night before because of darkness. The Russian won 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7/5). To date he had lost three out of four grass encounters against Mannarino, now he reduced the head-to-head to 3: 4. In the fight for his only second round of 16 entry at Wimbledon, Medvedev meets the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

AP/Kin Cheung Daniil Medvedev is slowly getting used to the grass at Wimbledon

Medvedev had previously lost an interrupted match the next day. “That was against Hurkacz. Back then I prepared as if for a new match, took an ice bath and did everything as if I had already won. I didn’t even wash my hair this time. I thought I’ll do that afterwards, and it worked,” he said, laughing.

Zverev continues after losing a set

Like Alcaraz and Medvedev, Rune also had to go into a tie-break before he was 6:3 7:6 (7/3) 6:4 winner over Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP). The 20-year-old Dane is only playing his eighth major or second Wimbledon tournament. Zverev defeated the Japanese “Lucky Loser” Yosuke Watanuki 6: 4 5: 7 6: 2 6: 2 and only had a few difficulties in the first two sets.

In the end, however, the German prevailed relatively easily and now meets Matteo Berrettini. “Matteo is one of the best lawn players in recent years,” said Zverev, looking at the duel with the Italian. “It’s his best surface, my worst, even though I like it here. Let’s see what happens,” said Zverev.

Top seeds Swiatek in the round of 16

In the women’s category, the top seeded Iga Swiatek won her duel against Petra Martic 6:2 7:5 without losing a set and is already in the round of 16. Swiatek delivered a solid performance over long stretches. Only when the score was 5: 4 in the second set did the Pole falter and gave up her service game to zero. However, the rebreak followed promptly, and the number one in the world served as a result. In the duel with the Swiss Belinda Bencic, Swiatek now has the chance to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

AP/Alberto Pezzali Iga Swiatek is in the round of 16 without losing a set

Second seeded Aryna Sabalenka had a hard fight with French Varvara Gracheva for a long time, but in the end the Belarusian left the field 2-6 7-5 6-2 as the winner. Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic also qualified for the round of 32 after just 74 minutes, beating Aljaxandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 6-2.

Tough match for Sabalenka

At Wimbledon, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka fought her way into the third round against Frenchman Varvara Gracheva. In the end she left the field as the winner with a score of 2:6 7:5 6:2.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

men’s singles

Straight table: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Nicolas Jarry (CHI/25) Alexander Zverev (GER/19) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Frances Tiafoe (USA). /10) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL/21) -:- -:- -:- Holger Rune (DEN/6) Alexander Davidovich Fokina (ESP/31) -:- -:- -:- Daniel Medvedev (RUS/3) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Tommy Paul (USA/16) Jiri Lehecka (CZE) Christopher Eubanks (USA) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) -:- -:- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Laslo Djere (SRB) -:- -:- -:- Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Quentin Halys (FRA) 3:6 6:2 6:3 6: 4 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Michael Ymer (SWE) 6:2 6:7 (2/7) 7:6 (7/5) 3:6 6:1 Roman Safiullin (RUS) Guido Pella (ARG) 7:6 (7/1) 6:4 6:0 Denis Shapovalov (CAN/26) Liam Broady (GBR) 4:6 6:2 7:5 7:5 Andrej Rublew (RUS/7) David Goffin (BEL) 6:3 6:7 (6/8) 7:6 (7/5) 6:2 Alexander Bublik (KAZ/23) Maximilian Marterer (GER) 6:4 6:1 7:6 (7/4) Hubert Hurkacz (POL/23). 17) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/14) 7:6 (7/4) 6:4 6:4 Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6:3 6:1 7:6 (7/5) Second Roundtable : Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6:4 7:6 (7/2) 6:3 Nicolas Jarry (CHI/25) Jason Kubler (AUS) 7:5 5:7 6:3 4 Alexander Zverev (GER/19) Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 6:4 5:7 6:2 6:2 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Alex de Minaur (AUS/15) 6:3 6:4 6:4 Frances Tiafoe ( USA/10) Dominic Stricker (SUI) 7:6 (13/11) 6:4 6:2 Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/21) Ilja Iwaschka (BLR) 6:3 6:4 6:4 Alexander Davidovich Fokina (ESP/ 31) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6:1 2:6 6:4 6:3 Holger Rune (DEN/6) Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6:3 7:6 (7/3) 6:4 Daniel Medwedew (RUS/3) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6:3 6:3 7:6 (7/5) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Marcos Giron (USA) 7:6 (7/2) 6:3 4:6 6: 4 Jiri Lehecka (CZE) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/18) 6:2 6:2 6:2 Tommy Paul (USA/16) Milos Raonic (CAN) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) 6:7 ​​(4). /7) 6:4 Christopher Eubanks (USA) Cameron Norrie (GBR/12) 6:3 3:6 6:2 7:6 (7/3) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Tree Vesely (CZE) 6:3 7:5 6:4 Laslo Djere (SRB) Ben Shelton (USA/32) 3:6 6:3 7:6 (7/5) 6:3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Andy Murray (GBR) 7:6 (7/3) 6:7 ​​(2/7) 4:6 7:6 (7/3) 6:4 Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 7:5 6:1 6:2 Quentin Halys (FRA) Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6:3 6:1 6:4 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Oscar Otte (GER) 6:3 3:6 6:3 7:6 (7/3) Michael Ymer (SWE) Taylor Fritz (USA/9) 3:6 2:6 6:3 6:4 6:2 Guido Pella (ARG) Harold Mayot (FRA) 2:6 6:3 7:6 (7/3) 7:5 Roman Safiullin (RUS) Corentin Moutet (FRA) 7:5 6:3 7:6 (7/4) Denis Shapovalov (CAN/26) Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6:3 6:4 7:6 (9/7) Liam Broady (GBR) Casper Ruud (NOR/4) 6:4 3:6 4:6 6:3 6:0 Andrej Rublew (RUS/7) Aslan Karazew (RUS) 6:7 ​​(4/7) 6:3 :4 7:5 David Goffin (BEL) Thomas Barrios Vera (CHI) 7:6 (7/3) 5:7 6:2 6:0 Alexander Bublik (KAZ/23) Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) 6:3 :6 (7/5) 6:0 Maximilian Marterer (GER) Michael Mmoh (USA) 7:5 7:6 (7/5) 6:4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/14) Jaume Munar (ESP) 6:4 :3 6:1 Hubert Hurkacz (POL/17) Jan Choinski (GBR) 6:4 6:4 7:6 (7/3) Stan Brother (SUI) Thomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/29) 6:3 4:6 6:4 6:2 Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6:3 7:6 (7/4) 7:5

Ladies Singles

Straight Round Table: Iga Swiatek (POL/1) Petra Martic (CRO/30) 6:2 7:5 Belinda Bencic (SUI/14) Magda Linette (POL/23) 6:3 6:1 Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/19) Rank Kasatkina (RUS/11) 6:2 6:4 Jelina Switolina (UKR) Sofia Kenin (USA) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2 Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6:4 6:4. 0 Lesja Zurenko (UKR) Ana Bogdan (ROU) 4:6 6:3 7:6 (20/18) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Donna Vekic (CRO/20) 6:1 7:5 Marie Bouzkova (CZE/32) Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) 7:6 (7/0) 4:6 7:5 Ons Jabeur (TUN/6) Bianca Andreescu (CAN) -:- -:- Petra Kvitova (CZE/9) Natalija Stevanovic (SRB). ) -:- -:- Beatrice Haddad Maia (BRA/13) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) -:- -:- Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) Katie Boulter (GBR) -:- -:- Madison Keys (USA/25). ) Marta Kostjuk (UKR) -:- -:- Anastasia Potapowa (US/22) Mirra Andrejewa (US) -:- -:- Jekaterina Alexandrowa (US/21) Dalma Galfi (HUN) -:- -:- Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Anna Blinkowa (RUS) -:- -:- Second Roundtable: Iga Swiatek (POL/1) Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6:2 6:0 Petra Martic (CRO/30) Diane Parry (FRA) :6 6:3 6:3 Magda Linette (POL/23) Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6:4 6:7 (6/8) 6:3 Belinda Bencic (SUI/14) Danielle Collins (USA) 3:6 :4 7:6 (10/2) Darja Kasatkina (RUS/11) Jodie Burrage (GBR) 6:0 6:2 Victoria Asarenka (BLR/19) Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6:3 6:0 Jelina Switolina (UKR). ) Elise Mertens (BEL/28) 6:1 1:6 6:1 Sofia Kenin (USA) Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6:4 6:3 Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6:1 6:1. 4 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) Rebekah Masarova (ESP) 6:3 6:1 Lesja Zurenko (UKR) Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6:4 6:1 Ana Bogdan (ROU) Alycia Parks (USA) 1:6 6:3 :2 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS/12) 6:3 6:3 Donna Vekic (CRO/20) Sloane Stephens (USA) 4:6 7:5 6:4 Marie Bouzkova (CZE/32) Anett Cont (EST) 6:1 6:2 Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 3:6 6:4 7:6 (10/6) Ons Jabeur (NOW/6) Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) 6:1 6:1 Bianca Andreescu (CAN) Angelina Kalinina (UKR/26) 6:2 4:6 7:6 (10/7) Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 7:5 7:5 Petra Kvitova (CZE/26) 9) Alexandra Sasnowitsch (BLR) 6:2 6:2 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/13) Jaqueline Christian (ROU) 4:6 6:2 6:4 Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT/17) 4:6 7:6 (8/6) 6:4 Katie Boulter (GBR) Victoria Tomowa (BUL) 6:0 3:6 6:3 Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) Alize Cornet (FRA) 6:2 7:6 (7). /2) Martha Kostjuk (UKR) Paula Badosa (ESP) 6:2 1:0 ret. Madison Keys (USA/25) Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7:5 6:3 Anastasia Potapowa (RUS/22) Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6:3 :0 ret. Dalma Galfi (HUN) Jule Niemeier (GER) 4:6 7:6 (7/5) 6:1 Jekaterina Alexandrowa (RUS/21) Madison Brengle (USA) 6:7 ​​(4/7) 7:6 (7/7) 5) 7:6 (10/7) Anna Blinkowa (RUS) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/29) 7:5 6:3 Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 2:6 7:5 6: 2