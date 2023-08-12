Federal youth representation sees young people forgotten

On today’s International Youth Day, the Federal Youth Council (BJV) pointed out the declining trust of young people in politics. Topics that affect young people are “not a high priority in politics,” said Sabir Ansari, one of four chairmen of the BJV, to the APA, “young people are forgotten”. The BJV appealed to take concerns about housing, climate, the pension system and mental health seriously.

Especially in the run-up to the European and National Council elections in 2024, the falling trust of young people in politics is problematic. “We see the danger of falling voter turnout here,” emphasized co-chairman Julian Christian in a broadcast. According to the youth evaluation of the Democracy Monitor 2022, less than half of those surveyed would trust parliament or the federal government. “Almost nine out of ten young people do not feel well represented,” Ansari also referred to the latest Ö3 youth survey.

Inflation is currently presenting young people with major challenges because of their mostly low income. “Price increases in rents, energy costs and groceries have a particularly strong impact on them,” emphasized Rihab Toumi, also from the presidency team. The situation is currently getting worse, especially when it comes to housing. According to Ansari, young people have often only been in a rental relationship for a short time and therefore have expensive rental contracts. The BJV therefore called for a housing package that, in addition to easier access to housing assistance for shared flats, also includes rent concessions for first homes and a quota for first homes in new residential buildings.

Young people would generally grow up “in a particularly critical time”, Toumi referred to the climate crisis, pandemic, war and inflation: “All of this leaves its mark on the mental health of young people.” According to the BJV, in order to support young people, the Austria-wide expansion of health insurance providers for psychotherapy, psychiatry and psychological support in schools is needed.

In addition, young people are burdened by climate policy “without an effective climate protection law” and the current debates about the pension system, according to a press release from the BJV. According to Ansari, when it comes to climate protection in particular, it is evident that young people want to help shape it: “Young people have been taking to the streets for a new climate protection law for years. They are loud and demand action.” Politicians must start listening to young people, he stressed.

