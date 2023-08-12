Why is Hervé Renard, the coach of Les Bleues, even better known abroad than in France? Understand in three minutes

TikTok users are familiar with his famous pre-match “chats” – considered Homeric by some, virile by others – which are looping on the platform. The Zambian and Senegalese “footballers” were able to appreciate his exploits to lead their selections to victory in the African Cup of Nations, respectively in 2012 and 2015. However, many French people have barely discovered the current coach of Les Bleues , Hervé Renard.

The coach of the French women’s football team landed four months before the start of the World Cup, replacing Corinne Deacon at the head of a weakened group. A quick handover, yes, but not necessarily off the cuff. At 54, Hervé Renard has taken several selections further than all the forecasts had imagined. It was fortified by their preparation that Saudi Arabia beat eventual world champions Argentina in their first match of the 2022 Men’s World Cup.

How did this former AS Cannes player come to this?

Our explanations in this three-minute video. And if you want to know more about the subject, we refer you to the interview below.

Arthur Eryeh-Fort and Felix Pommier (motion design)

