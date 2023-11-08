Fedriga, red alert was chosen for responsibility – News

“The impact that the event had in some territories confirmed the choice we made on the red alert: fortunately due to the infrastructures we have put in place we have not had such devastating impacts as in other areas of the country, but we take the responsibility for precautionary choices that safeguard the safety of our citizens first and foremost. We were aware that there would be inconveniences, but inconveniences are one thing, drama is another thing.” The president of the Fvg Region, Massimiliano Fedriga, said this at the press conference to take stock of the situation on the consequences of the bad weather emergency in Friuli Venezia Giulia.





“You cannot make bets on the safety of people with the hope that the event will be less severe than expected – continued Fedriga – on the contrary, when there are events of this type, it is necessary to hypothesize situations that can put the ‘safety of citizens and on this we can only make the most informed and responsible decisions”.





On the subject of hydrogeological instability, Fedriga, extraordinary commissioner for hydrogeological risk, highlighted that “the speed of procedures is essential”. “We have carried out many interventions to secure the territory in a very short time and this is not insignificant – he said – the possibility of a regional commissioner structure that was able to act quickly and in a short time was a winner; I agree with the idea of being able to have a permanent commissioner structure. Planning activity is important – he concluded – but in case of emergencies, being able to carry out rapid intervention changes the prospects, and on this we await the government’s decisions”.



