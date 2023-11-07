Home » A Champions League match in Dortmund was interrupted by a fan protest against UEFA’s plans
Borussia Dortmund fans threw fake money and fake gold bars onto the pitch during today’s Champions League football match against Newcastle (2-0). They thus protested against the planned reforms of the competition, which UEFA is preparing. Because of this, the match had to be stopped for a while at the beginning of the second half. Behind one of the goals, the supporters unfurled a banner across the entire width of the field with the inscription “You are not interested in sport – you are only interested in money.” In a similar vein, another banner featured FIFA chief Gianni Infantino with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Khelaif and former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli. UEFA plans to increase the number of participants and matches in the Champions League. From the year 2024/25, 36 instead of 32 teams should play in the competition and without basic groups.

