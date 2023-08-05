Feid: Come with me

Feid, the powerful global pioneer returns better than ever taking a global approach on his new single, “Come With Me.”

The video, directed by Maria Camila Calle (who also directed Feid and DJ Premier’s “Le Pido a Dios”), draws inspiration from traditional horror films and incorporates elements of comedy.

Both the song and the production of the video are faithful testimony of the evolution that Feid is experiencing, incorporating more sounds from the world through the masterful production of Sky Rompiendo, while the video has the air of a Netflix movie, with a cast , high quality photography and cinematography.

The attention to detail is undeniable, as the video is packed with cues for fans to interpret and enjoy.

The video resembles a theatrical story, created by Feid, during which Feid receives a pair of sneakers that takes him on a journey like no other.

In this story, Feid also demonstrates to the viewers how he received his popular gold tooth, and the video ends with Feid wearing his traditional clothing and running away from a group of zombie-like people.

Even though we continue to enjoy the echoes of his European tour, which was SOLD OUT, the artist already has his sights set on his next destination: Mexico.

Feid is preparing to kick off a series of shows in Mexico City, Monterrey (Flow Fest), Guadalajara, and Baja Beach Fest.

Without a doubt, fans in Mexico will have the opportunity to live unforgettable moments with their live music.

As he tours and new releases are anticipated, Feid’s talent has been recognized on the Billboard charts.

His single, “Classy 101” continues to gain success, securing his position within the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

In addition, this song marks a milestone in the artist’s career by becoming his first song to reach the Billboard Hot 100 list, proving his growing influence within the music scene.

Going forward with overwhelming numbers, Feid’s music catalog has surpassed the incredible milestone of 21 billion global streams, a true testament to the global reach of his music and the affection it receives from fans around the world.

In the digital age, Feid continues to captivate audiences, landing five of his songs firmly within Spotify’s Global Top 200 chart.

Not surprisingly, he’s established himself as the ninth most prominent global artist on Spotify, an incredible achievement that underscores his talent and dedication.

With each step, Feid continues to climb within the music scene leaving his mark with his artistic ability and charisma.

His success reflects his passion and dedication to music.

Don’t miss out on their music, tours, and a promising future full of emotions and new triumphs!

