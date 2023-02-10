Taken from Soberana Estéreo Tado

Several peasants from the community of Gingarabá, municipality of Tadó, claim to have seen near their farms the footprints of an oncilla with its calf.

The animal would have already killed four large calves and two dogs.

Given the concern of the farmers, on February 4 a meeting was held in the Gingarabá corregimiento, with the participation of peasants, the director of the Umata, the coordinator of the risk management secretariat and the secretary of culture and tourism , in order to find a way out of this problem.

Marcelo Perea, director of the Umata de Tadó, indicated that the first appearance of the animal occurred on the farm of Mr. Armeiro Scarpeta, where the cat killed two large calves, between last Friday and Saturday. The first day he ate one and a half, and the next day he came back and ate the rest.

Other farms where the animal has eaten a calf in each one is that of Mr. Arley and Octavio Scarpeta, as well as in a farm located in the town of Tabor, where eight days ago it killed a cattle.

The recommendation that the authorities make to tourists is that when going to bathe in very remote places, do not do it alone. If possible, do it in groups of people.

A commission of experts from Codechocó is expected to attend.