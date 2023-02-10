Home News Feline generates fear in Gingabará, rural area of ​​Tadó
News

Feline generates fear in Gingabará, rural area of ​​Tadó

by admin
Feline generates fear in Gingabará, rural area of ​​Tadó

Taken from Soberana Estéreo Tado

Several peasants from the community of Gingarabá, municipality of Tadó, claim to have seen near their farms the footprints of an oncilla with its calf.

The animal would have already killed four large calves and two dogs.

Given the concern of the farmers, on February 4 a meeting was held in the Gingarabá corregimiento, with the participation of peasants, the director of the Umata, the coordinator of the risk management secretariat and the secretary of culture and tourism , in order to find a way out of this problem.

Marcelo Perea, director of the Umata de Tadó, indicated that the first appearance of the animal occurred on the farm of Mr. Armeiro Scarpeta, where the cat killed two large calves, between last Friday and Saturday. The first day he ate one and a half, and the next day he came back and ate the rest.

Other farms where the animal has eaten a calf in each one is that of Mr. Arley and Octavio Scarpeta, as well as in a farm located in the town of Tabor, where eight days ago it killed a cattle.

The recommendation that the authorities make to tourists is that when going to bathe in very remote places, do not do it alone. If possible, do it in groups of people.

A commission of experts from Codechocó is expected to attend.

See also  A Colombian is the new head of landing and recovery of Artemis

You may also like

South Korea resumes issuing Chinese short-term visas to...

Víctor Ramos goes for signatures for the Mayor’s...

Workers from the Hacienda Nápoles sacrificed a tiger...

“Hurricane” reality version!Ningbo Yuyao Education Bureau Director’s Drunken...

A young Colombian woman who suffered an accident...

“Only yes is yes”, puntillazo to government coalition...

China’s finances are deteriorating at an accelerated pace...

This is what the Mayor’s Office is facing...

Armania: Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the alleged murderer of...

Drummond Ltd. delivered a new adaptation of educational...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy