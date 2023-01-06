On the bus with a volunteer, who will go to and from school to accompany the primary school children of Villabruna throughout the next semester who have been transferred to the former bishop’s seminary in the center of Feltre for this school year due to the work in progress on the village building. During the first school semester some episodes were detected which, also in relation to the number of pupils involved, prompted the municipal administration and parents to identify a chaperone to support the children, who will also supervise correct behavior kept on board the vehicles of the Dolomitibus company.

Nothing serious or worrying, it should be pointed out, but when both elementary school kids and slightly older high school kids get on the bus during peak hours, as well as adult passengers, the function of the escort is to stay close to the little ones on round trips, equipped with a tag and reflective jacket to be identified as a person officially dedicated to this service. Considering that the activation of this type of service is compulsory only for kindergartens, in order not to burden the municipal budget, a volunteer has been identified who has made herself available to escort the children free of charge. However, the public transport pass of the Dolomitibus manager is paid for by the Municipality.

A temporary solution, waiting for the students to return to the elementary school of the hamlet from September, once the renovation works have been completed. In fact, a seismic improvement intervention is underway in the institute of the hamlet, which will return a building that is safer against earthquakes. According to the timetable, the completion of the construction site is set for 16 June.

In the meantime, the pupils have been transferred for the current school year to the former bishop’s seminary and for them it has been arranged to provide the school transport service free of charge from the hamlets of Pren, Vignui, Arson and Villabruna to reach the center of Feltre. Initially a dedicated minibus was planned by Dolomitibus, which however was unable to activate it due to the lack of drivers. At this point the kids have to make use of the public transport.

There have been meetings between the administration and the parents, who have declared themselves willing to identify a person who could provide the service of accompaniment and they found him. You will travel on the bus with the children being supervised for greater protection. From the councilor for education Claudio Dalla Palma comes «a thank you both to the person who made himself available with a civic sense, and to all the parents who took an interest and collaborated to find a solution of this type to guarantee maximum safety for all ».