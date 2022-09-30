The Municipality of Feltre “enlists” vigilant grandparents to lend a hand in the surveillance in front of the schools during the hours of entry and exit of the children. The municipal administration of Feltre has thus opened the search for volunteers willing to provide accompaniment and supervision of pupils.

The persons in charge, who will be guaranteed suitable clothing, insurance coverage and adequate training before entering service, will assist the local police officers, whose number is not sufficient, underline by the Municipality, to optimally cover all needs.

«The safety of our children is a primary asset to which we try to devote all the necessary resources; unfortunately, the staff in place do not allow to always and optimally provide surveillance at the entrance and exit of the lessons with only the staff of the local police command », underlines the councilor for education Claudio Dalla Palma.

“For this”, adds the commissioner, “we ask for the availability of some willing citizens who can continuously dedicate themselves to this service, a sign of great civic sense and precious for our students and their families. I invite those who are interested, whom I thank in advance for their availability, to contact the offices of the local police command where they will find all the necessary information ».