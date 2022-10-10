The Prosecutor’s Office of Belluno has opened a file on the fatal accident on Saturday at the Pasquer that cost the life of Giuseppe Zannin and the hypothesis of a crime for the motorist involved in the impact is that of road murder. There is certainly a lack of precedence by the driver of the Opel Vectra station wagon, who was exiting the Q8 petrol station in via Belluno and therefore should have given way to the 73-year-old motorcyclist.

On the other hand, the surveys of the carabinieri of the Lamon station, who are proceeding to put together all the pieces of the tragic event, will also have to ascertain whether the speed held by Zannin – in that section there is a limit of 50 kilometers per hour – was compatible with the effects of the collision and whether negligence on the part of one or both of the drivers involved can be ascertained.

THE INVESTIGATION

After the findings of the Carabinieri of Lamon in the immediacy of the accident, the work of collecting the elements useful for the investigations continues. To evaluate the declaration of the foreign motorist residing in Cesiomaggiore who reported the presence of another vehicle (perhaps a bus) that perhaps constituted a visual obstacle for zannin. Bus, which, moreover, was not at the scene of the accident. If he had been passing to free traffic, the driver would have to be tracked down. All to be verified anyway.

The hypothesis on which the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Belluno has opened a file, hypothesizes the crime of road homicide. Both vehicles have been impounded and are at the disposal of the judicial authority. Among other things, in the impact the tank came off and overtook, ending up over the car. The firefighters and the tow truck recovered all the pieces, which were already found by the carabinieri.

THE MEMORY

Giuseppe Zannin was known by many people in the city. The identity card of 7 3 years does not correspond at all to his nature always brought to being active and available. At the Para & Delta club Feltre they remember it well: «he was no longer our member, but in the past he was one for many years and had been an active collaborator. He had a passion for free flight and had helped the club organizing numerous events. We will certainly be present at his funeral.

I SOCIAL

Dozens and dozens of comments that can be read accompanying the various posts concerning the death of Giuseppe Zannin: from the simple farewell of many to some thoughts of those who knew him best, up to the witnesses of closeness to the family and to his partner Mirta Centa. Some call him Bepi and “Gal”, the nickname he has been carrying around for a lifetime and which unites him with his brother Duilio. A mourning that hits hard, especially at Pasquer, where Zannin lived.