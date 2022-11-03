[NTD Beijing time on November 2, 2022]On the morning of November 2, Tang Lina, former secretary of the Party Committee and director of the Fengxian Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting bribes. She was accused of accepting bribes of more than 24.01 million yuan (RMB, The same below). She was previously accused of frequenting private clubs.

Tang Lina is accused of: From 2007 to 2021, she used her positions as political commissar of the Yangpu Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, deputy head of Fengxian District of Shanghai, secretary of the Party Committee and director of the Fengxian Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau to seek benefits for others, A total of more than 24.01 million yuan was received from relevant personnel. Therefore, Tang Lina was sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting bribes and fined 2 million yuan.

Tang Lina has served in the Shanghai Public Security Bureau for a long time. Since September 2006, she has served as the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and Chief Inspector of the Fengxian Branch, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and Chief Inspector of the Yangpu Branch, and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and the Disciplinary Committee of the Rail Transit Corps Secretary etc. Since May 2015, Tang Lina has served as deputy head of Fengxian District, Shanghai, secretary of the Party Committee and director of Fengxian Branch of Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

On May 28, 2021, Tang Lina fell from the horse. Tang Lina has been accused of engaging in power and money transactions, colluding with confessions and falsifying evidence; receiving gifts for a long time, frequent access to private clubs; obtaining large returns through private loans; interfering in and meddling in construction project contracting and judicial activities; .

Previously, Tang Lina’s boss and her old partner were also investigated separately.

On August 18, 2020, Gong Daoan, deputy mayor of the Shanghai Municipal Government and director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, was investigated. On September 21, 2022, Gong Daoan, a member of the “Sun Lijun Political Gang”, was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was accused of taking bribes exceeding 73.43 million yuan

On July 19, 2021, Tang Lina’s old partner, Tang Yiren, a former party committee member and deputy director of the Fengxian Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, who had been retired for 9 months, was also investigated.

Gong Daoan, Tang Lina, and Tang Yiren were all traced by the International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong (WOIPFG) and named by Minghui Overseas Network for actively following the CCP Jiang Zemin’s group to persecute Falun Gong practitioners.

According to a report by Minghui Overseas on July 3, 2021, when Tang Lina was the deputy head of Fengxian District, the secretary and director of the Party Committee of the Fengxian Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, she was mainly responsible for the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in Fengxian District. At the same time, the “610” of the Fengxian District Political and Legal Committee and the police and other departments have long harassed, monitored and arrested Falun Gong practitioners who rented houses in Fengxian District, and threatened the landlord to terminate the rental contract. (Link)

On June 5, 2018, WOIPFG issued the “Notice on Investigating the Persons Responsible for the Illegal Arrest of Falun Gong Practitioners Mo Shiwan and Huang Jian” by the Fengxian Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau. Tang Lina, then deputy secretary of the Fengxian District Political and Legal Committee and director of the District Public Security Bureau, was accused of being the person responsible for the main responsible unit involved in the case.

(Reporter Li Enzhen comprehensive report/responsible editor: Xia He)

