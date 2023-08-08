female staff of the Ministry of Security discussed the subject – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

A conference debate brought together this Friday, August 04, 2023 in Lomé, the female staff of the various directorates under the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection (MSPC).

Placed under the theme “how to heal inner wounds”, this meeting is part of the celebration of African Women’s Day.

“Inner wounds are frustrations. They can go back a long way but continue to prevent adult women from having self-confidence, from being able to express themselves and from assuming their responsibilities”, indicated First Class Police Commissioner BADAKA Egbéza, focal point genre of the MSPC.

Given the interest shown by the participants in the discussions, the organizers hope to be able, in the years to come, to go within the country, so that these kinds of exchanges are not limited to Lomé, the capital.

Rachel Doubidji

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

