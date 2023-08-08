Home » female staff of the Ministry of Security discussed the subject – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

female staff of the Ministry of Security discussed the subject – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
female staff of the Ministry of Security discussed the subject – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

A conference debate brought together this Friday, August 04, 2023 in Lomé, the female staff of the various directorates under the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection (MSPC).

Placed under the theme “how to heal inner wounds”, this meeting is part of the celebration of African Women’s Day.

“Inner wounds are frustrations. They can go back a long way but continue to prevent adult women from having self-confidence, from being able to express themselves and from assuming their responsibilities”, indicated First Class Police Commissioner BADAKA Egbéza, focal point genre of the MSPC.

Given the interest shown by the participants in the discussions, the organizers hope to be able, in the years to come, to go within the country, so that these kinds of exchanges are not limited to Lomé, the capital.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Two dead and 10 burned in a clandestine rocket explosion in Santa Ana – Diario La Página

You may also like

In Kastamonu, drugs came out of granulated sugar!...

Pope Francis says the Catholic Church “is open...

Style Capital sells the majority of Zimmermann to...

Stunning report from AFAD for Erdogan’s hometown

José Luis Perales denies rumors about his death

Post-Disaster Reconstruction Begins in Miaofengshan Town, Beijing After...

Baldur’s Gate 3: no expansion in the works...

D1 (F): Winner Girls and Étoile (F) among...

Former Indiana Teacher Sentenced to Prison for Intimidating...

“The Vallenato community must have more responsibility on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy