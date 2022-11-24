Only 15% of women victims of femicide had denounced their perpetrator while 63% had not spoken to anyone about the violence. These are some of the data that emerged from the final report of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into feminicide presented today in the Senate: “Women are alone in the face of violence, for this reason they do not report it and do not talk about it – she comments Linda Laura Sabbadinidirector of Istat – We need to accompany them in the path of freedom and exit from violence by raising awareness, providing information, strengthening the anti-violence centers “.

