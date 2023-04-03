Home News Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
News

Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

by admin
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANYIn accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:The Company’s issued share capital as at March 31, 2023 consisted of …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:

The Company’s issued share capital as at March 31, 2023 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”), of which 26,823,647 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as
at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.

See also  Fake residences abroad and ghost houses: the hunt for the great tax evaders starts again from the Municipality of Milan

You may also like

“Sichuan Heroes Network” officially launched for the online...

Kern: “Do not run for the SPÖ party...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

‘Achievements’ of the student strike at the National...

No decision on rainbow captain’s armband yet

MOPC informs about the final stage of the...

Pereira and its metro area, the first in...

Ma Ying-jeou: Both Taiwan and the mainland are...

Impressed by the interaction between modern library and...

The IMF has tied the government’s hands and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy