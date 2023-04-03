WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:

The Company’s issued share capital as at March 31, 2023 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”), of which 26,823,647 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as

at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.