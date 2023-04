The President of the Russian Fencing Union, Ilgar Mamedov, called the Polish organizers of the World Cup in Poznań idiots. In an interview with the Ria Novosti agency, he responded in this way to their request that the Russian and Belarusian fencers, who want to compete here in neutral colors, sign a written statement against the war in Ukraine. The competition will take place in Poznań from April 21 to 23.

