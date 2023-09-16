Fernando Botero: Government decrees three days of national mourning

Likewise, to honor Botero’s memory, the Colombian Government will carry out different cultural activities in the country.

Botero leaves behind a fruitful artistic work; from its characteristic and peculiar “Mona Lisa” to the couples with thick shapes dancing, passing by his sculptures that adorn the corners of the world, but above all his native Medellín, to which he gave dozens of works.

The artist was married three times. His first wife was Gloria Zea, between 1955 and 1960, and they had three children. In 1964 he married Cecilia Zambranowith whom he had his fourth child, Pedrito (1970-1974) and they divorced in 1975. Since 1978 he was married to the painter and jewelry designer of Greek origin Sofía Vari, who died in May of this year.

