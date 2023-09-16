«I’m not passionate about soap operas» – breaking latest news

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri responds to Leonardo Bonucci’s words in the pre-Lazio press conference

“There is nothing more to say, we have already said a lot: I repeat what I said, I wish him good luck for his career on and off the pitch”: this is how Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri commented on Leonardo’s words Bonucci, who among other things accused him of lying about having told him that he would not be part of Juve’s plans. «The soap operas are on Canale 5, but I’m not passionate about them – adds the coach – and Bonucci went to a team that is in the Champions League: I have nothing else to add».

Allegri on Pogba’s disqualification: «We await the sentence»

Another hot topic at Juve before the match against Lazio (Stadium sold out) is what happened to Pogba, who tested positive for testosterone in an anti-doping test after Udinese-Juventus: «I’m sorry for him but I have nothing else to add – explained Allegri — there is a process underway, there are people involved and it is right to wait for the end. He was suspended, let’s wait for the sentence and then I will be able to say what changes for Juve. In the meantime he won’t be there with Lazio and Sassuolo, then we’ll see. Now, however, we must remain focused on the players we have.”

