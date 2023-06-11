Home » Festive bridge is hopeful for the tourism and hotel sector of Santa Marta
Festive bridge is hopeful for the tourism and hotel sector of Santa Marta

During the month of May, the figures for the flow of tourists in Santa Marta have been low and, according to Cotelco’s reserve forecasts, the city would be at 55.5% occupancy.

Omar García, executive president of Cotelco Magdalena, pointed out that “the hotels in the southern tourist corridor, such as Bello Horizonte, Pozos Colorados and Don Jaca, will have better occupancy than other sectors.”

Likewise, he referred to the effort that the formal hotel sector has made to seek to improve the indicators taking advantage of this double festive bridge in which the District is expected to obtain more than 40,000 visitors from abroad.

