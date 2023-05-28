Festive farewell: with robe and beret to the graduation ceremony | TUCcurrent

TUC current

The next graduation ceremony at Chemnitz University of Technology will take place on July 1, 2023 – online registration is now possible

Anyone who has successfully completed or will complete their studies, doctorate or habilitation at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) by the summer semester 2022 can do so on Saturday, July 1, 2023, looking back solemnly in cap and gown. That day takes place the next Graduiertenfeier instead of.

Von 2 p.m. to approx. 5:30 p.m All registered graduates experience an unforgettable farewell together with their families and friends at a festive open-air event on Chemnitz Theaterplatz. Admission begins at 12:30 p.m., even if the weather is unfavorable, the ceremony will take place outside. The Registration for the graduation ceremony online. Both the registration as well as Advance ticket sales are open up to and including July 23, 2023.

Extensive festival program

After the welcome by the Rector of the TUC, Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, especially the honoring of all graduates. The event will be rounded off, among other things, by a humorous, poetic contribution in the style of a poetry slam by a TU graduate and by short speeches by other alumni.

After the traditional group photo at the end of the ceremony, all graduates and their guests are cordially invited to the “TUC Summer Night” (admission from 5:30 p.m.), where they can celebrate their graduation appropriately, remember their student days and end the day in a relaxed atmosphere can let.

Note: robe and beret

All graduates and those with a doctorate or habilitation have the opportunity to borrow a cap and gown for the ceremony. Participation in the celebrations is free for graduates, the ticket price for accompanying persons (from 6 years) is 10 euros for the graduation ceremony or 15 euros in combination with admission to the subsequent “TUC Summer Night”.

Welcome as “TUCalumni”

Graduates as well as those with a doctorate and habilitation can continue to remain loyal to Chemnitz University of Technology – be it through further studies, through the use of continuing education courses at the universitybut also through membership in the Society of Friends of Chemnitz University of Technology or about that University alumni portal.

Several thousand people have already registered in the database and use this network as a source of information about the university. Many also kick the TUCalumni Group on LinkedIn at or follow the university Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Incidentally, the word “alumni” comes from Latin and is the plural of “alumnus” or “alumna”, which means “pupil”. “TUCalumni” includes all members of the TU who were active as students or employees. This lifelong alumni network gives its members the opportunity to receive news from Chemnitz University of Technology, maintain existing contacts and make new ones.

Further information are online and email to [email protected] accessible.

Matthias Fejes

26.05.2023

