Municipal 2023, ballots today. First round in Sicily and Sardinia

Municipal 2023, ballots today. First round in Sicily and Sardinia

Municipal elections 2023, yes polling stations open from 7 in the 41 municipalities that went to the ballots for the election of the mayor and the renewal of the municipal council in the first round of 14 and 15 May. Among these there are also 7 capitals: Vicenza, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Terni, Ancona and Brindisi. Polling stations will remain open until 11pm today and then reopen tomorrow from 7am to 3pm. A total of 1 million 340 thousand 688 citizens are involved. Polling stations are also open in 128 Sicilian and 39 Sardinian municipalities where they vote for the renewal of the mayor and the city council. Here too they will remain open today until 11pm and then reopen tomorrow morning from 7am to 3pm. The counting will begin immediately afterwards.

Among the 128 Sicilian municipalities, four are provincial capitals: Catania, Syracuse, Ragusa and Trapani. In 113 seats, those relating to municipalities with less than 15,000 inhabitants, the majority system will vote, while the remaining 15 will vote proportionally and any run-offs will be held on 11 and 12 June.

In Sardinia, on the other hand, only two municipalities out of the 39 voted for, Assemini and Iglesias, have more than 15,000 inhabitants and any ballot will always take place on 11 and 12 June.

