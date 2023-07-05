Home » Fewer pharmacies in NRW: warning of undersupply – state politics – news
News

Fewer pharmacies in NRW: warning of undersupply – state politics – news

by admin
Fewer pharmacies in NRW: warning of undersupply – state politics – news

Undersupply warning

The pharmacy network in NRW is still viable, according to the President of the Westphalia-Lippe Chamber of Pharmacists, Gabriele Regina Overwiening. “However, there are increasingly individual areas with weaker supplies, especially in rural or structurally weak regions.” It was “five to twelve” to ensure nationwide supply. “We must now strengthen the structures of the local public pharmacies before regions are undersupplied. In concrete terms, this means: We must strengthen the public pharmacies,” says Overwiening.

Health economist David Matusiewicz

Health economist David Matusiewicz told WDR on Tuesday that there is currently an unequal distribution of pharmacies and not too few. “We have regions, cities, where we have four pharmacies at a crossroads, and there are rural areas where the distances are too long.” On the one hand, there are small pharmacies that are reaching their limits – also because of the competition on the Internet. They would have to do a lot for a relatively manageable turnover. “On the other hand, there are big chains, especially in the cities, that are doing very well and making a lot of money.”

See also  17-Year Spy Scandal: How a Woman's Temptation Leads to Betrayal and Her Husband's Involvement

You may also like

Energy price would rise between 10% and 15%...

OB election in Mannheim is getting hotter, SV...

Walk around the outlying grounds: Relive the summary...

Istmina: Pavement delivered in the Diego Luis neighborhood

Summer, holidays, traffic jams: the streets are getting...

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s New Delhi declaration criticized...

New Mexico Provides Financial Aid in the Form...

Jesús Ardilla León is the new director of...

Xi Jinping Urges Strengthened Measures for Flood Prevention...

Mac tip: Forgot your password? – Legitimate Access...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy