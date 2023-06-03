FGR on the case of the tragedy at the Cuscatlán Stadium: “Those responsible will continue to be detained”

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported today that it will file an appeal against the result obtained this day, in the case of the tragedy, which occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

“Those responsible will continue to be detained. All legal tools will continue to be used to ensure that justice is done,” said the FGR.

The @FGR_SV will file an appeal against the result obtained this day, in the case of the tragedy, which occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium. Those responsible will remain in custody. All legal tools will continue to be used to ensure that justice is done. — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) June 2, 2023

The trial against Pedro Hernández, president of Alianza FC, and the rest of the defendants for the death of nine people in the Cuscatlán stadium was suspended.

The judge in the case decreed the suspension of the process for the crime of culpable havoc and resolved the definitive dismissal, for the unlawful homicide and culpable injuries.

This morning the initial hearing against Pedro Hernández and the rest of the defendants for the tragedy at the Cuscatlán stadium took place.

During the hearing, the First Justice of the Peace authorized conciliation between the defendants and the families of the nine fatalities and the 51 injured.

The rest of the defendants in this case were: Edwin Abarca, Security Manager of Alianza FC and Zoila Córdova, Financial Manager of the white club.

In addition, Reynaldo Avelar, General Manager of EDESSA and Samuel García, in charge of the keys to the stadium, were defendants.