FH students from the Ukraine founded a community for refugees

FH students from the Ukraine founded a community for refugees

As part of a cooperation with the University of Kharkiv, Natalia Cuenez and Anastasya Krotyuk from the Ukraine studied at the FH Steyr and did their master’s degree. Then Vladimir Putin’s army and oligarch Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary company invaded their homeland. The two women did not hesitate and immediately helped the refugees who arrived in Steyr from the Ukraine.

With their fellow activist Mariana Hlibchuk, Krotyuk and Cuenez formed a community for their compatriots in exile. The “Ukrainian Community in Steyr”, as the community calls itself, not only organizes meetings with each other in the city, but has also delighted the local population with cultural performances in the Working World Museum.

Helping people in the war zone is also important to the three initiators. Aid supplies are brought directly to those in need in Ukraine via a personal network. Today from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the community in the foyer of the Museum of Working World is collecting water pumps, water filters, disinfectants, power banks, solar lamps and antibacterial medication for the flood victims after the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was destroyed.

Hannes Fehringer

