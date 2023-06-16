CITIC Construction Investment: There is still a lot of room for growth in the supply side after the gradual release of summer film reserves

Securities Times News, China Securities Research Report believes that the summer film reserve is gradually released, and there is still a lot of room for growth on the supply side. The 23-year summer file has opened (June 1-August 31). With the gradual release of the backlog of supply and the continuation of the relaxation of supervision, the number of films scheduled for the summer file in June 2023 has recovered significantly. According to the current trend of reserve release, there is still a large room for supply growth in July and August. As of June 13, 2023, 82 films have confirmed their release dates this summer. On the whole, we believe that on the one hand, the substantial recovery in the number of imported films has enriched the types of the supply side, and on the other hand, the release of films starring domestic actors with the most box office appeal will help support the demand side and ensure the steady recovery of the box office market this summer.