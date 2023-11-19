Fico between the lines: We will absorb the Voice and we are also preparing for early elections

36
If Hlas chairman Peter Pellegrini were to become president in the spring of 2024, the chairman of the rival Smer, Robert Fico, is going to absorb his party. Smer could then try to strengthen its position in the government with early parliamentary elections next year. Prime Minister Robert Fico hinted at such a scenario of political development in Slovakia in his speech on Friday at the ceremony […]
