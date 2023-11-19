Home » Earthquakes in the United States on November 19: Updated Data from USGS
by admin
Earthquakes Strike United States

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported multiple earthquakes across the country on Sunday, November 19. The USGS is a research organization within the United States Department of the Interior, with a motto of “science for a changing world.” The agency is responsible for monitoring and recording earthquakes, providing vital information on their location, time, and magnitude.

The USGS reported data on several quakes, including a 2.1 magnitude quake located 111 miles northeast of Anchor Point, Kenai Peninsula, Alaska. Meanwhile, Hawaii experienced a 3.1 magnitude earthquake 3.3 miles south of Pāhala, Hawaii County. California also experienced several quakes, with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 2.4. Other states, such as New Mexico and Nevada, witnessed smaller tremors, each under 1.0 magnitude.

The USGS is a scientific agency charged with understanding and managing the nation’s natural resources and environment. Its wide-ranging research includes fields related to geology, hydrology, astronomy, climate, and the environment.

The USGS also collects, studies, and analyzes scientific data related to natural resources, natural hazards, and the environment. The agency uses various methods such as field research, data analysis, and satellite information to gather data in real-time.

The agency provides unbiased, objective scientific information that is trusted by resource managers, planners, and other entities. The USGS produces accurate geologic maps and three-dimensional frameworks to support the nation’s quality of life and economic vitality. The USGS also organizes, maintains, and publishes the geospatial baseline of the nation’s topography.

The USGS provides highly detailed information on its website and social media platforms. For more information, individuals can also call the USGS’ toll-free number or refer to the agency’s frequently asked questions.

