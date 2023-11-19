Earthquakes in the United States on November 19: Updated Data from USGS

Earthquakes Strike United States

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported multiple earthquakes across the country on Sunday, November 19. The USGS is a research organization within the United States Department of the Interior, with a motto of “science for a changing world.” The agency is responsible for monitoring and recording earthquakes, providing vital information on their location, time, and magnitude.

The USGS reported data on several quakes, including a 2.1 magnitude quake located 111 miles northeast of Anchor Point, Kenai Peninsula, Alaska. Meanwhile, Hawaii experienced a 3.1 magnitude earthquake 3.3 miles south of Pāhala, Hawaii County. California also experienced several quakes, with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 2.4. Other states, such as New Mexico and Nevada, witnessed smaller tremors, each under 1.0 magnitude.

The USGS is a scientific agency charged with understanding and managing the nation’s natural resources and environment. Its wide-ranging research includes fields related to geology, hydrology, astronomy, climate, and the environment.

