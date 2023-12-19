Fico remembers very well what the street is capable of and how powerful it is

SaS MP Mária Kolíková talks about the abolition of the special prosecutor’s office, the possibilities of the European Commission, the Constitutional Court and anti-government protests.

whether he sees the possibility that the coalition will back down on the special prosecutor’s office; whether it would be better if we had a provisional budget or a budget in the proposed form; how the Constitutional Court could respond to submissions to government proposals; also whether the presidential candidate Ivan Korčok will win more against the government.

On Tuesday, there will be a third opposition protest against the abolition of the special prosecutor’s office in Bratislava and other cities. Last week, more than ten thousand people came to see it in the capital. How long do you want to continue the protests?

It’s not about whether we want to continue the protests, it’s about what this government is doing and the response to it. If this government intends to grossly disrupt everything related to democracy, the rule of law and the protection of society from crime, then it must be made clear that this is not the way to go. When thousands of people clearly say and express their displeasure at protests, it can be expected that the government will not be completely indifferent. It is not about whether politicians now feel like organizing protests, it is obvious that only politicians cannot stand up to what is falling on the country.

I assume that you do not even hope that the protests could deter the ruling coalition from canceling the special prosecutor’s office.

I don’t see it as hopeless. I think that protests have fundamentally changed the political situation in Slovakia several times in the past. The gentle revolution also happened thanks to people’s protests. Robert Fico also remembers this, although he pretends that he didn’t notice anything, but he certainly did after the fact. And he also noticed the departure of his colleague Pavel Paška from the position of Speaker of the Parliament. He must have noticed and remembers well why there was a change in his position as prime minister. He remembers very well what the street is capable of and how powerful it is.

Now the chairman of the club Smer, Ján Richter, said that he would rather withdraw the gate than withdraw this proposal. So the road probably doesn’t lead here.

It’s just strong talk for me at this point. It is important to still have faith that it is important to clearly tell the government that we will not let Slovakia be stolen from them. When I read the proposal to abolish the special prosecutor’s office for the first time, it was only a fragment of the whole law, which means a fundamental departure from justice in the country. Although we have it here now, we really don’t have to have it and we won’t if we adopt this legal arrangement. It is monstrous to do this and it is important to make it very clear to the people what this government is going to do to them and is willing to do just to save a few of their own people. I am convinced that when it reaches the voters of Smer, Hlas and SNS, they will find that they really do not want this.

Try to summarize what will happen if the amendment to the Criminal Code abolishes the special prosecutor’s office. Which cases of nominees of the previous government will be the first problem? What could they stop first and who could be the first to break free?

I will definitely comment on the cases as well. What I find particularly serious is not only that the political nominees of Smer now have better prospects for their own future – whether they are convicted or in any role in criminal proceedings – suspects, accused, defendants. Or those convicted, but the punishment has not yet been carried out. Especially those concerned with confiscation of property. A major amendment to the Criminal Code means that we have really given up on justice. Economic crimes, that is crimes against property such as theft, fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, go from rates where you could expect really serious prison sentences to the limits where people can get off on parole even though they stole millions. It is not only a danger for Slovakia, it is also very dangerous in the context of international organized crime.

Do we import it here when they see we have lower penalty rates here?

When they steal here and they figure it out, they pay the fines and it’s settled.

