The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, met with representatives of the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) and the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) with the aim of seeking solutions to the complaint filed by the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) in relation to collective bargaining in the sector.

The minister stressed that the meeting is voluntary and seeks the path of conciliation and social dialogue to resolve the conflict. A new meeting has been arranged for February 17, where representatives of the clubs will also participate and will be accompanied by the ILO and FIFA.

The spirit of this meeting has been very important, he said: “In this tripartite meeting we have worked on a route that allows us to solve this situation in a friendly manner and working, of course, on everything that has to do with this legal aspect, but also with the right of freedom of association, of association and unleashing which is the employer or employer route with which the list of requests that the associations of the different soccer players in the country have to respond to, in addition to their well-being and their guarantees of collective bargaining ” .

“We have stayed on this route and after some good interventions from the different parties clarifying what the problems are, the access barriers, a new meeting has been arranged for February 17, where we will have the support of the ILO, FIFA and it will seek to have representation of the clubs, ”he added.

The meeting was also attended by the secretariat of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association, Xavier Beaudonnet; for Acolfutpro, Carlos González, Luis García and Carlos Guarnizo, from the CUT, Francisco Maltés; for Dimayor, Lorena Novoa and for the Colombian Football Federation, Andrés Tamayo; in addition to the Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, Edwin Palma; the head of the Office of Cooperation and International Relations, Gloria Beatriz Gaviria and the director of Fundamental Rights, Juan Nicolás Escandón.