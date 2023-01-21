The information known by THE REPORTER indicate that at least 50 people would have been affected by vomiting and diarrhea, apparently due to the consumption of food in disrepair.

What is worrying about the situation is that the patients are being treated in the same hotel by a medical company and some, the most affected, have been transferred to a private clinic in the city, because, apparently, the Ministry of Health It does not have personnel to provide an epidemiological response or attend to the situation.

It may interest you: Pedraza Mayor’s Office defends itself: “water consumed in the municipality if it is drinkable”

The journalists from this publishing house established contact with the secretary of District Health, Germán Arrietawho upon hearing the identification and the subject proceeded to hang up the call and then turned off his team.

Read more: We must control the indigenous reservations!

The same thing happened with a member of the hotel’s press team, who incoherently assured that precisely at that moment, they were in a meeting discussing the issue and in a matter of seconds, he changed his answer assuring that everything was calm there.