Fifteen indigenous people have committed suicide in Chocó in 2023

The Ombudsman’s Office reported that so far this year 2023 there are fifteen indigenous people who have decided to take their lives in Chocó. Ten of them were women.

The reported cases, whose forms of self-harm are by hanging or poisoning, occurred in six municipalities of the department: Quibdó (3 women and 2 men), Bagadó (3 women and 1 man), Bojayá (2 women committed suicide), Alto Baudó (1 woman), Bahía Solano (1 woman), and Lloró (2 men).

This mental health problem would be related to the effects caused by the armed conflict, whose main actors operating in Chocó are the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC-Clan del Golfo).

The Ombudsman’s Office made an urgent call to the competent authorities to accompany the indigenous communities and provide the necessary accompaniment to care for these victims of the armed conflict.

The biggest problems that these vulnerable communities in Chocó have been facing, as a result of the armed confrontation in their territories, are cultural ruptures, generalized violence, harassment and instrumentalization of minors for war, sexual violence, confinement and displacement. and the control exercised by illegal armed groups over the territories and the population.

The figures on displacement in the year 2022 revealed that after the department of Nariño (45 cases), it is in Chocó where the largest number of cases related to the displacement of the population are registered, with 28 cases. The other regions with representative cases are Cauca (15), Arauca and Norte de Santander (8 cases each), Valle del Cauca (7) and Putumayo, Bolívar and Córdoba (5 cases each).