Jordan Steven Laguna Londoño, was murdered the night before in the sector known as Los Machines, commune 10, eastern Neiva.

The homicides in the Huilense capital do not stop, this time the young Jordan Estiven Laguna Londoño, 20 years old, was assassinated in the Machines neighborhood.

The act of violence occurred in race 53, according to what is known by this means, the young man was approached by unknown men who were on a motorcycle and approached him without saying a word, shooting him repeatedly.

Some people who were nearby tried to help Laguna Londoño, and they put him on a motorcycle and took him to the Palmas health center, however, he arrived without vital signs.

The authorities have indicated that the victim had several judicial records, including a note for drug trafficking just a month before the tragic event. He also had records for crimes such as manufacturing, trafficking, and possession of firearms, grand theft, and other drug-related crimes.

Chronology of homicides in commune 10

. In the early hours of Sunday, March 12, a 17-year-old boy identified as Arnold was attacked with a bullet when he was with a companion and they were intercepted by two men who were riding a blue Pulsar 200 NS motorcycle. The motorcycle rider drew a firearm and fired at Arnold, causing a gunshot wound to the right preauricular region. Finally, the young man died on March 24 in a care center due to injuries.

It may interest you: Another minor murdered in commune 10 of Neiva

. On March 20, Juan Pablo, another minor, according to the authorities, was the victim of an armed attack while he was in the company of another man on the night of a holiday Monday. Versions affirm that hit men on motorcycles approached the young people and shot them for no apparent reason when they were passing through the San Bernanardo neighborhood. Unfortunately, Juan Pablo was shot in the head and despite being transferred to a care center, he did not manage to survive. His companion was injured in the attack.

Read note: A minor was murdered in commune 10 of Neiva

. On March 26, Leonardo Ely Peña Méndez, 27, was assassinated with a knife. The events took place at race 52 with calle 24 in that neighborhood. According to known information, Peña Méndez was found by police officers lying on the road with two wounds to his left leg. Immediately, he was transferred to the facilities of the Palmas health center to receive medical attention, however, the doctors of the health center reported the death.

Read note: Homicides continue in commune 10 of Neiva

. On April 1, in the Los Machines neighborhood, the homicide of Gerardo Vela Rojas, a 20-year-old young man, was recorded. According to the first investigations, the incident occurred when Gerardo was at the residence of a relative and was surprised by four men aboard two AKT NKD brand motorcycles. After a short discussion, one of the men took out a firearm and fired twice, hitting Gerardo at hip level on the left side, causing his death.

read note:The murders in the commune 10 of Neiva do not stop

Regarding the facts, authorities have not recorded any arrests yet and are still in the stage of collecting elements that could lead to the arrests of those involved.