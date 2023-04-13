Home News We do not serve your financiers or NGOs
We do not serve your financiers or NGOs

Within the framework of the approval of the extension of the Exception Regime, the deputy for Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, reminded the opposition deputies that, like Bancada Cyan, they will continue to vote for the well-being of Salvadorans and not to satisfy other people’s agendas such as financiers or NGOs.

“I don’t know how at this point they can’t understand that we are never going to vote for something that hurts Salvadorans. I do not know how to make them understand that we do not serve their financiers or those NGOs that dictate the plan and tell them what to do, “said the legislator.

Likewise, Rivas remarked that, as deputies, they vote for the Exception Regime to do justice to the thousands of Salvadorans who suffered the barbarities of the gangs, which managed to strengthen themselves thanks to the pacts and deals with past administrations.

