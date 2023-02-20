A few minutes after leaving a booth, Adalberto Rocha Moreno was murdered with a knife in the middle of a fight he had with another subject in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Chimichagua, downtown Cesar.

Initial versions indicated that apparently the noted murderer Rogelio Sánchez, out of jealousy with his partner, entered into an argument with Rocha Moreno, whom he attacked with a knife.

The latter suffered the wound in the thoracic region on the left side. The community, for its part, helped him and took him to the local hospital where they reported his death at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The National Police reported that they had captured Rogelio Sánchez for the crime of homicide.