Fight the active battle and prepare for “Xuan Lannuo”!Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau quickly implemented flood control and typhoon prevention work



Central Meteorological ObservatoryA typhoon yellow warning will continue to be issued at 10:00 on September 3: From 14:00 on September 3 to 14:00 on the 4th, there will be strong winds of magnitude 6-8 along the coast of Zhejiang, and there will be heavy to heavy rain in northeastern Zhejiang. In order to do a good job in flood control and typhoon prevention, the Provincial Department of Transportation held a video conference on the work of the province’s transportation system to defend against typhoon “Xuan Lannuo” on the morning of September 3. All units of the Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau are in charge of leaders and departments of the bureau. The person in charge attends the meeting.

Responsibilities re-compacted Command and deployment re-coordination

After the meeting, Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau conscientiously implemented the superior defense typhoonBased on the spirit of the “Xuanlannuo” working conference, based on the concept of “one goal, three not afraid, four rather than”, combined with the experience of typhoon weather over the past years, strictly follow the emergency plan for flood and typhoon prevention, plan and deploy various typhoon prevention plans Work, establish and improve a unified command system with high efficiency and coordination, implement the responsibilities of each center and each department, strengthen responsibilities, and actively respond to emergencies.

In-depth risk investigation Hazard prevention is more strict

The leaders of the Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau will lead the teams to the rail transit, construction sites, ports, docks, and highway maintenance management stations to carry out inspections of flood and typhoon prevention work, and supervise the construction units to do a good job in flood prevention and typhoon prevention and emergency rescue work at the construction site. , to ensure the safety of personnel.A total of inspectors were dispatched for the inspection of the highway area37 person-times, 18 key inspection points, more than 420 kilometers of highways, and 3 safety hazards rectified. A total of 15 inspection vehicles, 6 inspection boats, and 60 law enforcement officers were dispatched to ensure the safety and smoothness of highways and waterways in the jurisdiction.

Re-consolidation of material reserves Reinforcement of emergency forces

In the preparations for flood control and typhoon prevention, emergency material reserves and rescue team support were implemented in advance to ensure that disasters and dangerous situations can be dealt with in a timely manner.Small generators are currently available4 sets, 4 sets of water pumps, 4 sets of light dump trucks, 1 set of climbing operation vehicle, 8 sets of chain saws, 106 tons of sand and gravel, 500 pieces of straw mats, 1,000 pieces of woven bags, 100 pieces of shovels, various traffic signs some. The water emergency rescue materials are equipped with 2 anti-Taiwan emergency vehicles, 1 emergency ship, 2 fire pumps, 3 submersible pumps, 50 adult life jackets, 1,000 sacks, etc. Organized an emergency rescue team of 59 people, always maintaining a state of combat, ready to be dispatched at any time, to ensure that the typhoon defense work is carried out in an orderly manner.

On duty and then implement Reinforcement of early warning research and judgment

Strictly implementwith classLeadership and SafetyEmergency SectionStaff 24 hoursOn dutyon dutyand information reporting system, do a spot check on the performance of duties on the job,Make sure to be in place, to the point, to the person, to the post。Pay close attention to the customs, rain, danger and disaster in the jurisdiction,Identify risks in a timely manner,Timely if necessarygive an early warningand actively organize forces to carry out rescue and disposal to ensure smooth information、efficient operation,Always be ready for situations that may arise.

At present, we are at a critical moment of typhoon defense

super typhoon“Xuan Lannuo” is coming

The wind is super strong, the path is weird, and the impact time is long

Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau is in full swing.

Active actions, actual performance and effectiveness of flood prevention and typhoon prevention

Build a strong traffic safety line