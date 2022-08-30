Xinhua News Agency, Tianjin, August 29th. Topic: Filling cyberspace with advanced culture and zeitgeist——A summary of the views of the guests from the 2022 China Cyber ​​Civilization Conference

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Carry forward the new trend of the times and build a network civilization. The 2022 China Cyber ​​Civilization Conference will be held in Tianjin from August 28 to 29. At the meeting, guests from different fields talked about the achievements of China‘s network civilization construction, and discussed how to further fill the network space with advanced culture and the spirit of the times.

At the Summit Forum on Internet Integrity Construction of the Conference, Zhang Yong, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Federation of Internet Social Organizations, said that the construction of Internet Integrity has significantly strengthened the standardization, accelerated the improvement of the integrity mechanism, publicity and education deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, rich and colorful social practice, and punishment for dishonesty. There are five major features such as obvious effect.

“In the past year, all regions and departments have taken the construction of network integrity as an important basis for promoting the construction of digital China, as an important part of strengthening the construction of network civilization, and as an important guarantee for promoting the high-quality development of the Internet informatization business, and took solid and effective measures. Extensive pooling of strength to promote upward and good, my country’s network integrity construction has achieved new results.” Zhang Yong said.

The legal foundation of cyber security has been continuously consolidated. Shi Jianzhong, vice president of China University of Political Science and Law, believes that the Internet is not a place outside the law. Security and development, competition and innovation, civilization and harmony all need legal protection. my country attaches great importance to the legislative work in the Internet field, and accelerates the process of promoting the rule of law in cyberspace. The Internet in our country is becoming safer, fairer, more efficient, and more orderly.

Xu Jinduo, vice president of 360 Group’s Internet business, said that information technology is changing with each passing day, bringing new challenges to network security. In recent years, with the continuous enhancement of my country’s network security protection capabilities, it has become a consensus to build a network security barrier and protect a clear cyberspace, and it has been put into action.

The online space of upward and kindness is becoming an important carrier for disseminating excellent human culture and promoting positive energy. Lei Yu, curator of Sanxingdui Museum, said at the conference that digital network communication has transformed civilization from the inheritance of material resources to the inheritance and transformation of digital resources, which has improved the protection and promotion of civilization. The enduring resources of spiritual civilization play a cultural advantage in the network, and positively affect the environment and atmosphere of the network.

At the main forum, Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that in such a diversified era of Internet communication, the wide application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and big data has injected new vitality into the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese medicine, adding more new vitality. In the process of prevention and control of the new coronary pneumonia epidemic, the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and the equal emphasis on traditional Chinese and Western medicine have become the highlight of the “Chinese plan” for the treatment of new coronary pneumonia.

“We use the Internet to conduct ward rounds and consultations, and use the Internet to spread Chinese experience at multiple levels and with strong voices, and share it with other countries in the world. This demonstrates the unique charm of traditional Chinese medicine cultural business cards and enhances the national and cultural self-confidence of the broad masses of the people.” Zhang Boli said.

The vibrant cyberspace is expanding a larger stage for advanced culture and the spirit of the times. As an important part of the construction of network civilization, philanthropy has attracted much attention at the conference. At the digital charity sub-forum of the conference, Lu Weijing, associate professor of the School of Grammar and Law of China University of Mining and Technology (Beijing) and director of Beijing Qiyue Social Welfare Service Center, said that the digital network system has made charities visualized and contextualized, reshaping the development of philanthropy. ecology.

She introduced that in recent years, the total amount of fundraising and the number of participants on China‘s Internet fundraising platforms have increased year by year. “‘Internet + public welfare’ is changing people’s way of life. In the future, it will empower more people to cross the digital divide and explore more ways to solve social problems.” Lu Weijing said.

At the conference, State Grid Tianjin Binhai Company power distribution emergency repair team leader, “model of the times” Zhang Liming and other representatives jointly issued the “Tianjin Declaration on Building a Network Civilization”. Zhang Liming appealed to let the new wind of the times fill the cyberspace.