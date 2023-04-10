The first edition of Company Film Award will kick off in Rome with a double appointment, scheduled for Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 April 2023 in the Capitoline setting of the Casa del Cinema. The event will allow anyone to meet and explore business histories, production realities and the values ​​of Italian companies and their workers through productions of multiform duration, budget and inspiration: from documentary storytelling to technological experimentation, from traditional animation to digital, from direct testimony to fiction.

Under the impetus of the President of Unindustria Angelo Camilli, through the Culture, Tourism and Major Events Technical Group, the Film Enterprise Award is created with the support of Confindustria and is sponsored by the Lazio Region, Rome Capital, the Rome Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Confindustria, ANICA, ICE, UNA, National Archive of Cinema Impresa and Fondazione Cinema per Roma. The President of the Prize is Giampaolo Letta, while the Artistic Director is Mario Sesti. The sponsors of the initiative are Almaviva, Edison, Fondazione EOS – Edison Orizzonte Sociale, Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Umana, UniCredit.

At the end of the double appointment in April, a prize will be awarded to the works in competition by an honorary jury chaired by the director Paolo Genovese, supported by the President of Unindustria Angelo Camilli, by the President of the Confindustria Culture Technical Group Antonio Alunni, by the director and editor Esmeralda Calabria, by the director Wilma Labate, by the director Luca Lucini, by the economist, cultural manager and environmentalist Giovanna Melandri and by the actress Luisa Ranieri.

During the two days there will also be space for meetings with personalities from the world of cinema and companies, with thematic talks concerning sustainability, creativity, human capital and training.

After the opening greetings and the screenings of the works in competition, the talk “Effetto Cinema: supporting the production and collaboration of all countries and companies, in every corner of the world” will take place on Wednesday 12 April with Roberto Fiorini, Regional UniCredit Center Manager. Afterwards, from 7 pm, the Oscar winner Giuseppe Tornatore will receive a special prize, presented by the Vice President of Confindustria Alberto Marenghi, and will be the protagonist of a conversation with Mario Sesti; the short film “Il mago di Esselunga”, filmed by the director in 2011, will also be screened. The special prize for Tornatore will also be preceded by the preview of “L’anima dell’impresa” by Riccardo Festinese, a documentary produced by Confindustria.

The screenings will continue on Thursday 13 April and the following talks will take place: “Each station, an idea: the train of creativity never stops” with Luca Torchia, Chief Communication Officer of the Italian State Railways Group; “The sustainable lightness of the set: the experience of the EOS Foundation and the Edison Green Movie guidelines” with Francesca Magliulo, Director of the EOS Foundation – Edison Social Horizon, Elisabetta Olmi, film producer, and Benedetto Habib, producer Indiana Production; “The sense, the values, the languages ​​of the enterprise. The effectiveness of speaking in the management of human resources” with Maria Raffaella Caprioglio, President of Umana; finally, “Towards 2030 – The world through the eyes of tomorrow” with Alberto Tripi, President of Almaviva, and Giuseppe Scognamiglio, General Manager of the Expo Roma 2030 Promoting Committee.

On the final day of the Prize, the President of Unindustria Angelo Camilli will present the special Prizes to the actress Paola Cortellesi and the director Riccardo Milani. On the same day, director Yuri Ancarani will receive the Olmi Award, promoted by Edison and the EOS Foundation – Edison Orizzonte Sociale, for the expressive research of new aesthetic forms and storytelling methods in corporate films.

The final prizes will then be awarded: Best Corporate Film Narrative Area – Human, Best Corporate Film Documentary Area – UniCredit, Best Innovative Image & Sound Film – Almaviva. The artistic director of the Mario Sesti Prize, with the staff of the Film Impresa Prize, will assign the Special Prize to Creativity – Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.

It is possible to follow the two days of the Premio Film Impresa in streaming on the official channels of the event.