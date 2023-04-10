After nearly two years after the launch of the N7 B550, NZXT’s second-generation AMD motherboard, the N7 B650E, is finally here! 16+2+1 items of power supply bring stable power supply performance to AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card slot and PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD expansion, dual PCIe 5.0 bandwidth specifications lead players into a new generation of hardware dimension, want to match AMD processors to assemble a red and white PC? Believe that N7 B650E can once again bring simple style motherboard visual enjoyment.

NZXT N7 B650E Motherboard Specifications:

Dimensions: ATX 30.5 x 24.4cm

Processor support: AMD Ryzen 7000

Processor pin: AM5

CPU power supply phase: 16+1+2 phase 90A SPS

Chipset: AMD B650

Memory: 4x DDR5 DIMM 6000+(OC) MT/s, maximum capacity 128GB

Memory certification: AMD EXPO (EXTended Profiles for Overclocking), Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile)

Display output: HDMI 2.1

Expansion slots: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 2x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot (support x2 mode)

Storage slots: 4x SATA3 6Gb/s, M2_1 2280/2260/2242 PCIe Gen5 x4, M2_2 2280/2260/2242 PCIe Gen4 x4, M2_3 2280/2260/2242 PCIe Gen4 x2

Network: Realtek RTL8125BG (2.5G)

Wireless: 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E MEDIATEK MT7921K, Bluetooth 5.2

Audio: Realtek ALC1220

USB ports (front expansion): 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (support four front USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports), 3x USB 2.0 (support six front USB 2.0 ports)

USB埠 (後方 I/O)：1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C、2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A、4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A、2x USB 2.0

RGB：2x ARGB 5v 3-Pin、4x NZXT RGB

FAN：1x 4-Pin CPU Fan、1x 4-Pin AIO_PUMP、5x 4- Pin SYS_FAN

NZXT N7 B650E motherboard unpacking

NZXT’s new-generation AMD motherboard “N7 B650E” is NZXT’s second AMD chipset motherboard after the B550 chipset model. The first-generation N7 B550 will be launched in mid-2021, supporting the previous generation of AMD with AM4 pins Used by Ryzen 3000, 4000, 5000 series processors.

NZXT N7 B650E supports AMD’s latest AM5 pinout this time. Players can pair it with the new Ryzen 7000 series processors to experience 4x DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card slot, PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD and other new specification expansion and performance improvement.

∆ N7 B650E motherboard boxed.

∆ There are basic expansion specifications on the back.

∆ The rear I/O interface is printed on the side.

The ATX version of the N7 B650E has sufficient expandability to meet the needs of daily mainstream consumers and serious PC DIY players. The ATX size of 30.5 x 24.4cm is compatible with common mid-tower cases. The biggest appearance feature of the N7 series It is a simple style heat sink. Unlike other competitive products with gaming style and RGB design language, NZXT N7 has always brought players the most textured appearance.

∆ ATX size N7 B650E.

∆ There is no additional reinforced backplate behind the motherboard.

N7 B650E is equipped with 16+2+1 items of 90A/60A Smart Power Stage (SPS) power supply, and the L-shaped heat sink is used to dissipate heat for the power supply chip. The new AM5 LGA 1718 pins are set on the motherboard, although avoiding collision The problem of crooked pins caused by the processor, but players need to protect the pins on the motherboard when storing the motherboard.

In terms of design, AMD is very careful to keep AM5 and AM4 at the same pitch, so players can basically use the old AM4 radiator directly, and save a little by using the old radiator when assembling the new machine configuration. spending budget.

∆ Thick VRM heat sink helps 90A power supply and heat dissipation.

∆ AM5 LGA 1718 pins, heat sink clip compatible with AM4 specification.

The rough paper specifications are introduced here first, and then I will show you the various expansion slots of the N7 B650E. There is an 8+4 Pin processor ATX_12V power supply slot on the upper left corner of the motherboard.

∆ ATX_12V 8+4 Pin processor power supply socket on the upper left corner of the motherboard.

The CPU_FAN, AIO_PUMP, and NZXT_RGB1/2 slots are set in the upper right corner of the motherboard from left to right. N7 B650E provides multiple NZXT_RGB slots, which are just right for NZXT water cooling and fans! In addition, if there are players using integrated water cooling, it is recommended to install the water cooling PUMP in the AIO_PUMP slot first, and the slot is preset to run at full speed.

∆ CPU_FAN、AIO_PUMP、NZXT_RGB1/2。

Since AMD Ryzen 7000 only supports DDR5 memory, the 4x DIMM DDR5 single card memory slot of N7 B650E supports up to 128GB capacity expansion, that is, the maximum capacity of a single DDR5 memory is 32GB, and the memory overclocking frequency is advertised to reach 6000+ MT/ s (but based on the official memory QVL table), and supports AMD EXPO (EXTended Profiles for Overclocking) and Intel XMP 3.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) memory one-click overclocking technology certification.

It is recommended to install the 2 DIMMs dual-channel memory set that is often purchased when ordering, and install it in the A2 and B2 slots (the second and fourth slots from the left), and install the two memories in these two positions. Memory can more easily operate at higher frequencies.

∆ Four-slot single-clip DDR5 memory slot, supports 128GB memory expansion and EXPO, XMP 3.0.

On the right side of the N7 B650E motherboard, there are two chassis fan slots (SYS_FAN1/2), motherboard 24-Pin power supply, front Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20Gb/s) slot, two USB 3.2 Gen1 slots (Supports four front USB 3.2 Gen1 installation ports), four SATA3 6Gb/s.

∆ SYS_FAN1/2, motherboard 24-Pin, front Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2x2.

∆ Two front USB 3.2 Gen1 expansion slots, four SATA3 6Gb/s.

The system panel slot, power-on and reset buttons, two NZXT RGB, three 4-Pin SYS_FAN chassis fan power supply slots, three USB 2.0 (supporting six front USB 2.0 installation ports), two A 5V 3-Pin ARGB, EZ Debug self-test light, HD_AUDIO audio source slot.

There are a total of multiple NZXT RGB and USB 2.0 slots on the motherboard. Other NZXT RGB devices often need to be connected to the motherboard through these two slots, and the lighting effects can be controlled and customized through its own NZXT CAN software.

∆ System panel slot, power on and reset button, NZXT RGB, 4-Pin SYS_FAN power supply slot.

∆ USB 2.0, 5V 3-Pin ARGB, EZ Debug, HD_AUDIO audio socket.

∆ EZ Debug can quickly identify the self-test results, whether there are CPU, DRAM, VGA, BOOT faults or undetected problems.

The motherboard’s PCIe slots provide a total of three x16 slots, but only the first one (PCIEX16_1) is a full x16 bandwidth, and the metal reinforced slot PCIEX16_1 provides PCIe 5.0 x16 specifications, which is sufficient for direct plug-in installation of graphics cards Physical strength and full bandwidth.

The second and third x16 slots (PCIEX16_2/PCIEX16_3), although they have an installation length of x16, actually only have a bandwidth of x2, which can be used to expand additional devices such as capture cards or sound cards, but install graphics cards Don’t make a mistake when plugging in!

∆ PCIe 5.0 x16 metal graphics card slot, two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots (x2 bandwidth).

The B650E has a total of three M.2 SSD expansion slots. The M.2_1 directly connected to the processor supports PCIe Gen5 x4 bandwidth. The thick SSD heat sink can provide sufficient cooling performance for the PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD.

The second and third M.2_2/M.2_3 slots support PCIe Gen4 x4 bandwidth and PCIe Gen4 x2 bandwidth, and the three M.2 SSD installation positions all support 2242/2260/2280 length specifications.

∆ M.2_1 PCIe Gen5 x4、M.2_2 PCIe Gen4 x4、M.2_3 PCIe Gen4 x2。

∆ Motherboard M.2 thermal armor and decorative cover.

∆ Only M.2_1 has a thick heat sink, which is just right for suppressing PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD.

∆ Thermal pads assist in conducting heat from the SSD to the heat sink.

The I/O behind the motherboard provides HDMI 2.1, Clear CMOS button, BIOS FLBK, Wifi 6E antenna port, two USB 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, RJ-45 2.5G LAN wired network port, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (20 Gbps), four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, optical S/PDIF digital audio output, five-hole audio port.

∆ Overview of rear I/O interfaces.

One of the USB 2.0 ports is marked by a white box. When using the BIOS Flashback function, you need to insert the USB flash drive with the BIOS file into this slot to update the BIOS.

∆ The USB 2.0 port indicated by the white box is used for BIOS update.

The motherboard accessories provide three M.2 SSD screws, two SATA transmission cables, and Wi-Fi antenna.

∆ Accessories only include M.2 SSD screws, SATA transmission cables, and Wi-Fi antennas.

∆ If you want to use the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth function, it is recommended to connect a wireless antenna to get a better signal.

NZXT N7 B650E motherboard power supply material

After looking at the expansion slots of the mainboard, let’s take a look at the power supply materials and various small components under this mainboard. NZXT N7 B650E has a 16+2+1 phase 90A Smart Power Stage (SPS) .

∆ N7 B650E motherboard PCB overview.

∆ 16+2+1 相 Smart Power Stage(SPS)。

∆ Two Renesas ISL99360 60A Smart Power Stage (SPS).

∆ One Renesas ISL99360 (left) / Sixteen Renesas ISL99390 90A SPS (right).

∆ Renesas RAA229620 PWM Controller.

∆ Renesas RAA229621 PWM Controller.

∆ MEDIATEK MT7921K 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E network card.

∆ B650E chipset.

∆ NUVOTON NCT6796D-S (Super I/O) environmental control chip, mainly used for temperature measurement, fan speed control, and monitoring system voltage.

∆ P13EQX ReDriver chip for USB 3.2.

∆ Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5GbE LAN chip.

∆ Realtek ALC1220 audio chip.

∆ GL852G USB 2.0 HUB。

∆ Flash Black 2 chip.

∆ NXP LPC51U68 microprocessor.

∆ asmedia ASM1074 USB 3.0 expansion chip.

∆ VRM power supply and PCH heat sink.

NZXT BIOS Setup Menu

After the motherboard has passed the self-certification process, press the F2 or DEL button to enter the NZXT BIOS. Players can adjust more detailed motherboard-related settings in the BIOS.

∆ Basic information can be viewed in the main menu of advanced mode, including BIOS version and processor information.

∆ Overclocking tools page.

∆ Set different PBO collocation modes in Performance Preset.

∆ Open EXPO memory one-key overclocking in Overclocking Tools/DRAM Profile Configuration/DRAM Profile Setting.

∆ Overclocking tool/memory timing setting.

∆ Overclocking Tools/Voltage Setting.

∆ Advanced menu.

∆ Advanced Menu/CPU Settings.

∆ Advanced Menu / PCI Settings, Re-Size BAR is enabled by default.

∆ Advanced Menu / Built-in Device Settings.

∆ Advanced menu/AMD Overclocking, detailed settings related to AMD overclocking.

∆ Tools page.

∆ Hardware monitoring.

NZXT CAM monitoring, RGB, graphics card overclocking full-featured integration

NZXT CAM includes hardware monitoring, system specification viewing, lighting effect setting, graphics card overclocking, etc. All kinds of all-encompassing functions are all integrated in the software. There are four NZXT RGB slots on the motherboard that can be connected to other NZXT products, including Such as fan hubs, integrated water cooling, etc., can be synchronized by NZXT CAM for motherboard lighting effects.

∆ Computer hardware and information monitoring, which can quickly observe various usage information of PC.

∆ List of system specifications, the test platform uses NZXT N7 B650E motherboard, BIOS version 1.12.

∆ NZXT RGB lighting effect setting.

∆ Graphics card overclocked.

∆ Fan/water cooling speed monitoring and setting.

NZXT N7 B650E motherboard performance test

In this motherboard performance test, NZXT N7 B650E motherboard is used with 16 cores and 32 threads of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, and NZXT BIOS UEFI is updated to version 1.12, and the memory is T-Force VULCAN Vulcan α DDR5 5600 CL40 8GBx2 dual-channel memory set, during the test platform test process, except for the memory to open the EXPO 5600 MT/s 40-40-40-84 1.2v profile, the rest are using AUTO; and the processor is Is using automatic PBO mode.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Motherboard: NZXT N7 B650E

Radiator: NZXT Kraken Z63 RGB

Memory: T-Force VULCANα DDR5 8GBx2 5600 MT/s CL40

Graphics card: ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

∆ Test platform overview, N7 B650E motherboard has no additional lighting effects.

First, CPU-Z checks the hardware information of this test platform. The processor is AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16C 32T, code-named Raphael, using TSMC TSMC 5nm process, the motherboard uses NZXT N7 B650E to support PCI-E 5.0 channels, and the Bios is updated Up to version 1.12, the memory uses DDR5 5600 MT/s CL40 dual-channel capacity with a total capacity of 16GB. At the same time, I ran the CPU-Z built-in test Version 17.01.64. The CPU scored 766.7 points for single-threading and 15564.5 points for multi-threading.

∆ CPU-Z information overview and Version 17.01.64 built-in test results.

Then there are the common processor benchmarking software CINEBENCH R20 and R23, which are often used to evaluate the 3D rendering and drawing performance of the processor itself. This software is developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D.

In the Release 20 version, the Ryzen 9 7950X achieved multi-core 14701pts and single-core 784pts in the test, while the new version of R23 achieved multi-core 37124pts and single-core 2024pts.

∆ CINEBENCH Release 20。

∆ CINEBENCH R23。

AIDA64 memory and cache test, this time using DDR5 5600 MT/s 8Gx2 CL40 dual-channel memory to open EXPO to test, the read speed is 69081 MB/s, the write speed is 59519 MB/s, and the copy speed is 60605 MB /s, while the delay is 71.5 ns.

∆ AIDA64 cache and memory test.

3D Mark CPU Profile This test will test the performance of MAX, 16, 8, 4, 2, and 1 threads respectively, and the performance above 16 threads is more used for 3D rendering or professional audio-visual work. Currently, the mainstream Most of the DX12 game performance can refer to the scores of 8 threads, and the scores of 4 and 2 threads are related to the old games developed with DX9.

Ryzen 9 7950X has a maximum thread score of 16304 points, while mainstream gamers need to pay attention to 8 threads and 4 threads, which are 7939 and 4236 points respectively.

∆ 3D MARK CPU Profile。

In addition, the author also used 3D Mark Fire Strike and 3D Mark Time Spy, which are commonly used in game performance simulation tests, with NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti graphics card for testing. In Fire Strike, which simulates 1080p quality DX11 situational game simulation tests, 45595 points were obtained. The physical score of 1440p quality DX12 situation game simulation test Time Spy, get 15054 CPU score.

∆ 3D Mark Fire Strike。

∆ 3D Mark Time Spy。

V-Ray 5 Benchmark has three different test scenarios, and the V-Ray project is tested for processor rendering performance. The R9 7950X test platform scored 27844 points in the test.

∆ V-Ray 5 Benchmark。

CrossMark has a total of 25 items, including productivity, creative content work, system responsiveness and other work simulation load tests. The following three scores have different scoring standards and usage scenarios. Productivity includes file editing, spreadsheets, For web browsing, the second item of creativity (Creativity) includes photo editing, photo organization, and video editing, and the last item of response (Responsiveness) includes situations such as opening files, file response speed, and multitasking.

In the CrossMark test, it scored a total of 2301 points, 2132 points in productivity, 2564 points in creativity, and 2088 points in reaction.

∆ CrossMark daily use scene test items.

PCMark 10 also simulates the test situation to obtain the overall performance of the computer. Commonly used basic function items include application startup, web browsing and video conferencing tests. The productivity item simulates the writing of documents and spreadsheets. The last item is the image Content creation includes professional tests such as photo editing, video editing, and rendering.

In this test, the commonly used basic functions have 11552 points, 11135 points for productivity, and 16946 points for video content creation.

∆ PCMark 10 test.

Summarize

NZXT’s second-generation AMD motherboard N7 B650E is the same as the previous generation N7 B550. They both choose the mainstream AMD B-series chipset. The ATX specification N7 B650E provides sufficient expansion space, such as three PCIe slots and M.2 SSD installation positions And multiple USB expansion, and 16+2+1 90A SPS Dr.Mos power supply, with AMD Ryzen 9 7950X flagship processor can also have enough power supply capacity, B650E has processor and memory overclocking function, allowing gamers They have more headroom for manual overclocking for better performance.

Supports AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors in the new AM5 pin, and the latest 4x DIMM DDR5 memory expansion installation, with AMD EXPO (EXTended Profiles for Overclocking) and Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) memory one-click overclocking technology certification, beginners Gamers can also easily get better memory performance.

At present, NZXT N7 B650E has been listed on the official Shopee and original price houses and other sales channels. It provides two colors of matte black/matte white and a three-year renewal warranty. Players must not miss it.

Source: Red and white with NZXT N7 B650E motherboard unboxing test / 16+2+1 90A power supply, AMD DDR5 EXPO new platform

