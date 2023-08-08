FILMARE FESTIVAL 3 – Prizes and special mentions assigned

Great success of the third edition of the FILMARE Festival, the short films that tell the story of the Sea and the Environment, which took place from 31 July to 4 August 2023, traveling in five suggestive Calabrian locations: Scalea, Soverato, Laghi di Sibari, Cariati, with grand finale in Sangineto where the five finalist shorts were screened and received special mentions: “La Pescatora” by Lucia Lorè; “Asphyxia” by Giorgia Fantozzi and Maurizio Manco; “Even the hedgehog breathes” by Domenico Pietropaolo; Vito Palumbo’s “Super Jesus”; “Mammarranca” by Francesco Piras.

The Filmare Festival pays attention to short films, documentaries and video clips that tell and interpret the sea, environmental protection with all related issues, promoted by Enzo De Carlo’s “Calabriartes” Cultural Association and Beniamino’s “DRB” Chiappetta, artistic direction Francesca Piggianelli, with the support of the Calabria Region – Calabria Film Commission Foundation, makes use of the “patronage” of Rai Calabria and the “recognition” of the Ministry of Culture – General Directorate of Cinema and Audiovisual. Filming in this 2023 edition was a great cultural container with various focuses, panels on environmental issues thanks also to the close collaboration with ENEA – National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development and the Ministry of the Environment and Ecological Transition and Confapi.

During the Festival appointments, conducted by Francesca Russo, important speakers, journalists and important artists of the Festival were awarded, including Alessio Boni, Francesco Montanari, Saverio Vallone and Eleonora Giorgi, in addition to the talented Calabrian actress Mariana Lancellotti and others representatives of the world of cinema and audiovisual productions.

Special prizes to personalities from the purely cultural and scientific field: “Green Culture” to Rubbettino Editore – “Communicating the Environment” to Beppe Rovera, historical journalist of Ambiente Italia – “Photographing the sea” to Francesco Sesso, multiple world champion of Underwater Photography – “Production Calabrian audiovisual” to Matteo Russo, a young director from Crotone present at the Cannes Film Festival with his “Lux Santa”.

Deserved special prize awarded to Francesca Piggianelli artistic director for her professionalism.

Great interest from the public for the screenings of short films but also for the masterclasses and internships aimed at young directors and film-makers and for workshops.

The prizes were created by the master goldsmith Michele Affidato.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

