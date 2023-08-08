Dramatic background: Manuel Neuer will not return until 2024? | football

When will we see Manuel Neuer (37) back in goal? Only next year?

FC Bayern surprised yesterday with this announcement: “Last Sunday (meaning July 30; ed.) Manuel Neuer successfully had a planned metal removal on his right fibula. The FC Bayern captain immediately continued his advanced training.”

The operation had been kept secret beforehand.

What sounds so harmless has a dramatic background for Neuer: in the last few weeks and months he has been struggling more and more during training, and is said to have had pain and setbacks. A screw is said to have been surgically removed from the leg at the end of May. Consequence of his skiing accident on December 9, 2022.

Only at the weekend did he start again with careful training in the weight room.

On the Neuer side, there was still talk of a comeback for the start of the league (August 18 in Bremen). According to BILD information, there are voices in Bavaria that speak behind closed doors of a return only in 2024!

SPORT BILD reports in tomorrow’s edition that the goalkeeper’s current condition should be a major topic of discussion on Säbener Straße. Internally, Neuer is now talking about a “change of plan”. His comeback could be a matter of months rather than weeks.

That puts Bayern in goalkeeper distress. Yann Sommer (34) switched to Inter Milan yesterday. Only Sven Ulreich (35) remains with the professionals.

The Munich team is feverishly looking for a new goalkeeper. In conversation: Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili (22, contract until 2027), Sevilla keeper Bono (32, contract until 2025), David de Gea (32/without contract, most recently Man United) and Kamil Grabara (24) from FC Copenhagen. It is quite possible that you will need a new number 1 in the long term.