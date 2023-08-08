Home » Hot Spots – Brazil welcomes other Amazon countries to summits
Hot Spots – Brazil welcomes other Amazon countries to summits

The governments of the eight Amazon countries will meet for a two-day summit in Brazil starting Tuesday. At the meeting in the city of Belm, the heads of state and government and ministers from Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Guyana, Colombia, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela want to discuss sustainable development in the region. Germany and Norway are also represented as the main supporters of the Amazon fund.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conference should adopt an “ambitious” declaration and set out political guidelines that the countries should implement over the coming years. Brazil, which contains around 60 percent of the Amazon forest, has pledged to eliminate illegal logging by 2030. President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva wants other countries to follow this example after Brazil, under its far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, largely disengaged from the global fight against climate change.

